IUML leader's participation in RSS event kicks up row in Kerala

The recent participation of Indian Union Muslim League leader and former MLA, KNA Khader in a cultural meeting organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Kozhikode has triggered a row as senior party leaders openly expressed strong displeasure over it and viewed it as an 'anti-party' act.

IMAGE: Indian Union Muslim League leader and former MLA, KNA Khader. Photograph: Courtesy KNA Khader/Facebook

The IUML leadership viewed the actions of Khader, a two-time legislator, as serious despite his explanation that it was not a meeting of the RSS but only a cultural event.

Senior League leader PK Kunhalikutty told reporters in Kozhikode that no League leader had ever attended a programme organised by the RSS while another IUML veteran MK Muneer said it was against the party's policies and the high command would discuss it.

As soon as the issue came to notice, an explanation was sought from Khader and it would be discussed at the party forum, Kunhalikutty, a former state minister, added.

A philosopher and noted orator, Khader was honoured on Tuesday at the cultural meeting, Snehabodhi, held at the Kesari Bhavan in Kozhikode, in which senior RSS leaders including J Nandakumar were present.

Not just participating in the RSS event, Khader, during his speech, also did not conceal his desire to enter the famed Guruvayoor Sri Krishna temple.

He had said he could only offer donations from outside the temple but could never enter inside.

"I wonder when could I enter inside Guruvayoor Temple. I was lucky to visit many temples in northern parts of the country but unable to enter the Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayoor", he said during his speech at the RSS function.

A veteran of the IUML, Khader is known for his speeches that in many times praised Hindu values and traditions by quoting anecdotes.

Former MLA of Vengara, Khader, who had lost in 2021 assembly elections from Guruvayoor, was criticised by Muslim organisations earlier also.

A fond remark, made by him regarding Lord Guruvayurappa, was termed as "unIslamic" by Sunni leaders.