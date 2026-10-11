It's time for Ukraine to get a new President: Trump post Russia deal

Trump said that he had specifically warned Zelenskyy against attacking Russian refineries, particularly those which produce diesel, arguing that such strikes could disrupt fuel supplies to global markets and affect American farmers.

IMAGE: US President Donald trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photograph: Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Saturday suggested that Ukraine should elect a "new President" capable of negotiating a deal to end the conflict with Russia, while warning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against targeting Russian oil refineries, a day after announcing a diesel fuel supply agreement with Moscow.

Key Points Questioning Zelenskyy's approach to negotiations with Russia, the US President suggested that Ukraine needed a change in leadership to reach an agreement.

Trump's remarks came a day after he announced on Truth Social that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to American.

The US President also linked the proposed Russian energy supplies to lower fuel prices, citing the importance of maintaining supplies for American consumers and the global market.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House premises, said that he had specifically warned Zelenskyy against attacking Russian refineries, particularly those which produce diesel, arguing that such strikes could disrupt fuel supplies to global markets and affect American farmers and ranchers.

"We told Zelensky, 'You can do whatever you want to Russia, but don't hit the refineries because that's a world problem.' And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel. He better damn well stop," Trump said.

Questioning Zelenskyy's approach to negotiations with Russia, the US President suggested that Ukraine needed a change in leadership to reach an agreement.

"You know what I suggest? I suggest they get a new leader who could make a deal because he could've made many deals and for some reason he never does," Trump said.

"I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new President," he added.

Trump's remarks came a day after he announced on Truth Social that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to American and global markets, followed by additional shipments in the coming months.

In his post on Friday, Trump outlined the proposed supply arrangements following what he described as a "highly successful discussion" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter. Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The US President also linked the proposed Russian energy supplies to lower fuel prices, citing the importance of maintaining supplies for American consumers and the global market.

“Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!” Trump said.

Trump described reducing costs for Americans, particularly farmers, ranchers and truckers, as his "Greatest Priority".

His latest comments connect his concerns over Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure with the proposed diesel supplies, as he argued that attacks on refineries could have consequences beyond the battlefield by affecting fuel availability and prices.

The remarks also mark a renewed public criticism of Zelenskyy by Trump, who has called for Ukraine to pursue a negotiated settlement with Russia.