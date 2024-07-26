News
Rediff.com  » News » It's time for this war to end, Harris tells Netanyahu

It's time for this war to end, Harris tells Netanyahu

By Lalit K Jha
July 26, 2024 10:59 IST
'The images of dead children and desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third, or fourth time. We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering, and I will not be silent,' Harris said.

IMAGE: US Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds, in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2024. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Stating that Israel has a right to defend itself, but how it does so matters, said US Vice President Kamala Harris after her meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighting the human suffering in Gaza, including the death of far too many innocent civilians.

"I've said it many times, but it bears repeating. Israel has a right to defend itself, and how it does so matters. Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization. On October 7, Hamas triggered this war when it massacred 1,200 innocent people, including 44 Americans. Hamas has committed horrific acts of sexual violence and took 250 hostages. There are American citizens who remain captive in Gaza," Harris told reporters immediately after meeting Netanyahu in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House complex.

 

During her meeting with Netanyahu, Harris said that she expressed with the prime minister her serious concern about the scale of human suffering in Gaza, including the death of far too many innocent civilians.

"I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there. With over two million people facing high levels of food insecurity, and half a million people facing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity. What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating," she said.

"The images of dead children and desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third, or fourth time. We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering, and I will not be silent," Harris said.

Harris said there is a deal on the table for a ceasefire and a hostage deal. The first phase of the deal would bring about a full ceasefire, including a withdrawal of the Israeli military from population centers in Gaza. In the second phase, the Israeli military would withdraw from Gaza entirely and it would lead to a permanent end to the hostilities.

"It is time for this war to end, and end in a way where Israel is secure, all the hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can exercise their right to freedom, dignity, and self-determination. There has been hopeful movement in the talks to secure an agreement on this deal," she said.

"I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done. So to everyone who has been calling for a ceasefire and to everyone who yearns for peace, I see you and I hear you. Let's get the deal done so we can get a ceasefire to end the war. Let's bring the hostages home and let's provide much-needed relief to the Palestinian people," Harris said.

Lalit K Jha
