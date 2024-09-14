News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'It's pretty cool': Sunita Williams to vote in US elections from space

'It's pretty cool': Sunita Williams to vote in US elections from space

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2024 13:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stranded on the International Space Station through February, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore plan to vote in the November 5 US presidential election from space.

IMAGE: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore addresses a press conference from the International Space Station (ISS). Photograph: @NASA/X

"It's a very important duty that we have as citizens and (I am) looking forward to being able to vote from space, which is pretty cool," Williams, who is of Indian origin, said on a call with reporters on Friday afternoon.

Williams, 58, and Wilmore, 61, participated in a press conference on Friday from the International Space Station (ISS), which has been their home since June.

Their Boeing Starliner spacecraft ran into several problems midflight and could not bring them home from a planned 8-day voyage.

"I sent down my request for a ballot today," Wilmore said.

"It's a very important role that we play as citizens including those elections, and NASA makes it very easy for us to do that," he said.

 

They, however, did not indicate which presidential candidate -- either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris -- would get their vote.

American astronauts have been voting from space since 1997 when the Texas legislature passed a bill allowing NASA employees to vote from space, New York Post reported.

That year, NASA astronaut David Wolf became the first American to vote from space on the Mir Space Station.

In 2020, NASA astronaut Kate Rubins also performed her civic duty from space on the ISS.

Election officials in Harris County, Texas -- where NASA's Johnson Space Station is located -- told NBC News that they work with NASA to send astronauts a PDF with clickable boxes to make their choices.

The PDF is password-protected to ensure a secret ballot.

Friday's press conference came exactly one week after the Starliner returned to Earth — without its crew — to make room on the space station for SpaceX's Crew Dragon, which is now due to bring the two astronauts home in February.

Williams and Wilmore are living on the ISS with seven other astronauts.

They said they feel "grateful" to spend more time in space, despite difficulties.

When asked if it was difficult to see the Starliner leave without them, William said they were tasked with ensuring it left the ISS safely.

"We were watching our spaceship fly away," she said.

Williams said as she and Wilmore used to work in the Navy, they are "not surprised when deployments get changed".

"It's risky and that's how it goes in the business," she said.

When asked if they feel let down by NASA and Boeing, Butch said, "Absolutely not."

Pointing to William's t-shirt with a NASA logo, he said: "That represents something that we stand for as an agency - we go beyond, we do things that are out of the ordinary."

"This is not easy," he added.

He said that 90 per cent of their astronaut training is about preparing for "the unexpected".

Williams, who has just been named the commander of the International Space Station, said she was in good spirits.

"We're here with our friends, we've got a ride home," she said, adding that she is looking forward to the next couple of months on board the ISS.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Sunita Williams In Danger?
Is Sunita Williams In Danger?
SEE; Sunita Williams Dances In Space!
SEE; Sunita Williams Dances In Space!
Yagna for Suni's Safe Return To Earth
Yagna for Suni's Safe Return To Earth
Dynastic politics hollowed J-K: Modi slams Oppn
Dynastic politics hollowed J-K: Modi slams Oppn
'We focus on smaller ticket sizes loans'
'We focus on smaller ticket sizes loans'
Morkel admits he won't replace Kohli, Rohit
Morkel admits he won't replace Kohli, Rohit
Morkel's Indian Food Craving: A Surprise!
Morkel's Indian Food Craving: A Surprise!

More like this

Stuck in space, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams says...

Stuck in space, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams says...

Sunita Williams to remain in space till...: NASA

Sunita Williams to remain in space till...: NASA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances