It's ok if mother Marathi dies...: Sena MLA sparks row; apologises

It's ok if mother Marathi dies...: Sena MLA sparks row; apologises

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 05, 2025 02:02 IST

Ruling Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve landed in a controversy after he likened Marathi people to mother and North Indians to his aunt, saying that if the mother died it was acceptable but not so in the case of the aunt.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve. Photograph: @miprakashsurve/X

The remark triggered a sharp criticism from Opposition parties and Marathi organisations, prompting Surve to issue an apology on Monday.

"Marathi is my mother, but North India is my aunt. It is fine if the mother dies, but the aunt should not. Because the aunt loves us more. I have received more love from you (north Indians) than from my mother," Surve had said while addressing an event.

 

As his statement went viral and protests erupted across parts of the city, Surve sought to calm the storm by tendering an apology.

"Marathi is my mother and aunt together. The words came out unintentionally. If my statement has hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," he said, folding his hands before reporters.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant defended the MLA, saying, "The word slipped out by mistake and he has already apologised for it. However, some people are using his remark to score political points. Under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership, we have consistently worked to preserve the dignity of the Marathi language, which has been accorded classical language status."

Surve's remark drew sharp reactions from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti as all of them held a protest march in Dahisar on Tuesday.

The demonstrators chanted slogans, including 'We will not tolerate insults to Marathi pride' and demanded action against Surve. A delegation later submitted a memorandum to the police.

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav lashed out at Surve, saying, "A person who waits for his mother to die cannot be called her son. How could such a man be born to mother Marathi? The Marathi people in his constituency will show him his place."

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Kishori Pednekar also accused Surve of insulting Marathi pride for political benefit.

The controversy has once again reignited the Marathi versus Hindi debate in Maharashtra politics, which had surfaced earlier this year after the state government decided to introduce Hindi as a compulsory subject from Class I.

The issue has resurfaced as the municipal elections in Mumbai draw near.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
