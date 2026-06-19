It's a shame! Meloni blasts Trump for saying 'she begged for a photo'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has fiercely rejected Donald Trump's 'utterly fabricated' claims that she 'begged' for a photo-op at the G7 summit, asserting Italy's dignity and sparking a significant diplomatic rift.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026. Photograph: Italian Prime Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Italian PM Giorgia Meloni vehemently denied Donald Trump's assertion that she 'begged' for a photograph at the 52nd G7 summit, calling his words 'utterly fabricated'.

Meloni criticised Trump's diplomatic priorities, suggesting he lacks similar determination with 'enemies of the West'.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled his US visit, condemning Trump's 'offensive' remarks as an insult to all of Italy.

The controversy has strained ties between the two leaders and triggered widespread condemnation across the Italian political spectrum.

Despite the diplomatic spat, Meloni continues to garner global attention, often highlighted for her strong rapport with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A major diplomatic rift erupted between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and United States President Donald Trump following comments made by him to the Italian television network La7.

In the interview, Trump alleged that Meloni had 'begged' to have a photograph taken with him at the 52nd G7 summit in Evian, France, adding, "I felt sorry for her."

Meloni's Swift Rebuttal

Meloni issued a swift and sharp rebuttal, dismissing Trump's remarks in a self-recorded video message shared on X.

The Italian PM said, "I am shocked by Trump's utterly fabricated words."

"Certain things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump's statements are totally invented. I am frankly appalled. I don't know why the President of the United States behaves this way with his own allies. After all, it is not the first time this has happened," she said.

The prime minister further criticised the US leader for his diplomatic priorities, stating, "I can only say that it is a shame he doesn't have the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaderships toward whom he instead proves to be much more accommodating."

She concluded her remarks with a firm assertion of national dignity, saying, "There is one thing he must remember: Italy and I never beg."

Diplomatic Fallout and Italian Condemnation

Following the swift diplomatic fallout, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled his planned visit to the US, scheduled for June 21 and 22.

In a post on X, the Deputy PM strongly condemned the US President's 'offensive' remarks, recognised them as an insult for 'all of Italy'.

'The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June,' he wrote in the post.

The tension follows an interview Trump gave to the Italian broadcaster La7, in which he claimed that PM Meloni had insisted on a photo-op with him during the G7 summit and that he had only agreed because he 'felt sorry for her'.

"Meloni? She begged me for a photo; I felt sorry for her," Trump said during the interview.

The comments have triggered widespread condemnation across the Italian political spectrum, adversely impacting the ties between the two leaders.

Meloni's Global Presence and 'Melodi' Phenomenon

While Meloni manages this international controversy, she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue to command significant attention on the global stage.

Both leaders are frequently highlighted for their strong domestic mandates and high public approval ratings. Both leaders have developed a visible rapport, often meeting on the sidelines of international summits--such as the recent G7--where their public interactions have frequently underscored a growing strategic and personal alignment between India and Italy.

The two leaders maintain a widely celebrated personal friendship and diplomatic rapport. Online, their interactions have spawned the popular moniker '#Melodi'.

During the 2026 G7 Summit in Évian, France, Meloni playfully greeted Modi by jokingly remarking that they were 'the most famous couple on Instagram'.

Shortly prior, during Modi's official visit to Rome, he gifted Meloni a packet of India's famous 'Melody' toffees.

The viral interaction generated over 100 million views online.

Meloni has publicly described Modi as the 'most loved leader around the world' and has leveraged her social media platform to post frequent, unscripted selfies with the Indian Prime Minister, drawing millions of views and likes.