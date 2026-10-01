Italian woman duped in Gurugram with fake marriage proposal

An Italian woman travelled to Gurugram to report a sophisticated romance scam where she was defrauded of 1,000 euros, prompting the Gurugram Cyber Police to launch an investigation into the international cyber fraud.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com



Key Points An Italian woman, Paola Bertolini, was defrauded of 1,000 euros in a romance scam by a man allegedly from Gurugram.

She travelled to India to report the cybercrime to the Gurugram Cyber Police after facing inaction on her complaint in Italy.

Gurugram Cyber Police have registered a case and initiated a search for the accused based on technical surveillance and bank details.

Bertolini praised the Gurugram Cyber Police for their prompt assistance and professionalism in handling her international fraud complaint.

The incident highlights the growing challenge of international cybercrime and the importance of cross-border police cooperation.

An Italian woman has approached the Gurugram Cyber Police, complaining that a man, allegedly from Gurugram, feigned romantic interest and swindled 1,000 euros from her, a senior official has said.

The man, who falsely signalled an intention to marry, cut off all contact with her after receiving the money, she said.

Frustrated by the lack of prompt action on a complaint she filed in Italy, the woman, Paola Bertolini, travelled to Delhi's IGI and contacted the Gurugram Cyber Police, he said.

Victim's Ordeal And Police Action

Bertolini met Cyber ACP Gaurav Fogat and shared her ordeal, after which a case has been registered.

She also shared the details of her meeting with police officials on the official social media page of Gurugram Police.

'I came from Italy to report an international fraud (violation of FEMA with an NRI account, romance scam, promotion of drugs on Instagram, phishing mail to empty bank accounts), committed by a guy, who claimed to be living in Gurgaon,' she wrote.

'I went to the cybersecurity station in Gurgaon, flying from Italy, after having talked with ACP Gaurav Fogat, who immediately gave me assistance and alerted his wonderful team. All the cyber team was very professional and kind,' Bertolini said.

International Cooperation And Cybercrime Challenge

She further said she had reported the crime in Italy, 'which would have been dismissed for the longest time' as two governments have to coordinate, 'and also because in Italy, forces undervalue this kind of crime, which is instead very big and bad'.

Thanking the police officer, she said she was waiting for the criminal to be caught and that she would offer her full cooperation for the investigation.

A senior police officer said the Gurugram Police remained committed to taking cybercrime complaints from within the country and abroad seriously and providing prompt and necessary assistance to victims.

Appropriate legal action is being taken in such cases based on available facts and technical evidence, he said.

"A search for the accused has been launched based on technical surveillance and bank account details. The accused will be arrested soon," said ACP Fogat.