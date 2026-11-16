Italian politician's 'vote chor' slogan at Cong event sparks row

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of using the recent Bharat Summit to provide a platform for "anti-India forces" and conspire against the nation's stability.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi addresses the Bharat Summit 2026, in Hyderabad, November 14, 2026. Photograph: @INCIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Monday criticised Rahul Gandhi for allegedly providing a platform to "anti-India forces" at the Bharat Summit held on November 14 in Hyderabad.

Bhatia highlighted the participation of Giacomo Filibeck, secretary general of the Party of European Socialists, who allegedly raised the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" at the summit, which Gandhi reportedly applauded.

The BJP accused Gandhi of using public funds for an event to criticise India and questioned his frequent foreign visits and parliamentary attendance in the last three Lok Sabhas.

Bhatia alleged that Gandhi's agenda was to defame the country and create instability, aligning with forces opposed to India's interests, and called him the "Mir Jafar of India".

The BJP asserted that India's democracy is strong and thriving, despite Gandhi's claims, and criticised his leadership as leading the Congress towards disaster.

The BJP on Monday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Bharat Summit held in Hyderabad, accusing him of providing a platform to "anti-India forces" and conspiring to defame the country and create instability.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the summit, held on November 14, would be more appropriately described as an "Anti-India Summit" organised by the Leader of the Opposition.

"Rahul Gandhi is engaged in bringing together anti-India forces. There is hardly any platform where he does not attempt to defame India, create chaos and conspire to bring instability to the country," he alleged.

BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi's Anti-India Agenda

Referring to the participation of Giacomo Filibeck, secretary general of the Party of European Socialists, at the summit, Bhatia said he was given a platform from which he raised the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" (Vote thief, quit the throne).

He alleged that while Gandhi makes similar statements in India, a foreign national was now mocking the Indian mandate from an Indian platform.

He also criticised Gandhi, calling him an "anarchic, immature, part-time and anti-national" Leader of Opposition, and said it was the misfortune of the country that he held the position.

Bhatia also alleged that Gandhi did not object to Filibeck's remarks or remind him that India's internal matters should not be discussed by foreigners. Instead, Gandhi was seen applauding and smiling while the remarks were made, he claimed.

"When Indian citizens watched this video clip, they felt deeply hurt and embarrassed. How can the Leader of Opposition applaud, laugh and appear happy over remarks concerning India's sovereignty and democratic system?" he asked.

Controversy Over Foreign Speaker's Remarks

Bhatia said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had aptly reflected the sentiments of the people by pointing out that Gandhi's repeated electoral defeats had left him frustrated.

"Rahul, having repeatedly lost elections, is being swept away by a wave of hatred towards Narendra Modi. He has led his party to defeat in 99 elections. This is his frustration," he said.

"Whatever the platform, invite foreigners, get them to make statements against India and consider it an achievement," Bhatia said, alleging that Gandhi's agenda was to defame the country.

Bhatia said investment summits organised in BJP-ruled states provide a platform for foreign investors and ideologues to discuss investment opportunities and appreciate India's strong economy and stable environment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Unfortunately, when it comes to a Congress-ruled state, India's interests take a back seat. A platform that should have been used to strengthen India and Telangana is instead being used to weaken India, spread hatred against Narendra Modi and create instability in the country," he alleged.

Questioning the expenditure incurred on the Bharat Summit, Bhatia claimed that the Telangana government's website stated that the event was organised using public funds.

"We want to know how much public money was spent on an event to criticise India. Since you are taking credit for organising this event, also tell us how much the Congress party spent on it. Are you using taxpayers' money to invite people to make remarks against India's democratic system?" he asked.

He also questioned the selection of speakers at the summit, alleging that the Congress and the Telangana government had not adequately examined Filibeck's background before inviting him.

Questions On Summit Funding And Foreign Visits

Bhatia asked Gandhi to clarify whether he supported Filibeck's remarks and whether he believed that foreign forces should assist the Congress in winning elections.

"The voters of India will decide who forms the government. India's democracy does not depend on the approval or acceptance of any foreign individual or leader," he said.

Questioning Gandhi's repeated foreign visits, Bhatia said he should instead travel to Indian villages and cities and interact with people to understand why they support the BJP.

"Every time Rahul travels abroad, he makes baseless and unwarranted allegations against India's strong democratic system. He has even appealed to foreign powers and other countries to intervene in India's internal affairs," he alleged.

"The Congress party loses 99 elections, but there is no introspection. Rahul Gandhi should reduce his foreign visits to Thailand, Vietnam, Colombia, the US and the UK and instead visit villages and cities across India. If he interacts with Indian citizens, he will understand why 140 crore Indians continue to bless the BJP," he said.

Asserting that democracy in India was strong and would continue to thrive, Bhatia referred to Gandhi's earlier remark that "democracy is dead in India".

"After Rahul Gandhi said democracy is dead in India, the Congress party formed a government in Kerala. This proves that democracy is becoming stronger day by day in India. It is thriving," he said.

"If there is something that is dead, it is Rahul Gandhi's brain. The brain-dead Rahul Gandhi is a tool kit operated by a foolish kid," Bhatia said.

"The question Rahul Gandhi needs to ask himself is: When a foreigner, on Indian soil, makes a statement against India's democratic structure, is this not a violation of the sovereignty of our country," he said.

"Rahul has also violated the oath of the Constitution that he has taken to preserve, protect and defend India's democratic structure and sovereignty," he added.

Defending Indian Democracy And Criticising Gandhi's Conduct

Bhatia also referred to George Soros, Zakir Naik, US politician Ilhan Omar, British politician Jeremy Corbyn and Progressive International, alleging that Gandhi was aligned with forces opposed to India's interests.

"It would not be wrong to say that Rahul Gandhi has become the Mir Jafar of India. He hates the stability, progress and strong democratic values of our democracy and is therefore completely aligned with the enemies of Bharat," Bhatia alleged.

He also termed Gandhi a "failed student", questioning his parliamentary performance and citing his attendance in the last three Lok Sabhas at 43 per cent, 52 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively.

"In the 17th Lok Sabha, he participated in only eight debates, while the average participation of an MP was 47 debates. He skipped four budget debates," Bhatia said.

"Imagine a parliamentarian who does not even have the seriousness to attend Parliament and participate in debates, and then demands a debate with the prime minister," he said.

Bhatia also described the Congress as a party heading towards a political disaster. "It is very evident that the Rahul-led Congress is heading towards a disaster and is imploding. The day is not far when the Congress, in its current form, will only be referred to in history books. It will become extinct like the dinosaurs," he said.

He added that leaders within the Congress were not in sync and did not approve of the "anti-India methods and tactics" being deployed by Gandhi.

Congress's Future And Broader Political Attacks

On the issue of stubble burning and pollution, Bhatia targeted Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, challenging him to visit Punjab with him to assess the situation.

"Arvind Kejriwal starts coughing as soon as he enters Punjab. I challenge him on the issue of stubble burning. Let us travel to Punjab together and see where the law is being violated and where air pollution is at its worst," he said.

Bhatia also claimed that the Delhi government had taken steps to rein in air and water pollution, including pollution in the Yamuna, in a short period.

Taking a swipe at political opponents, he added, "If the need arises, people will also cleanse Indian politics of those who pollute it."

Bhatia said governments were formed by winning people's trust and through hard work, not by bringing together foreign and anti-India forces.

"The lust for power that the fake Gandhi family has will never be fulfilled if they attempt to propagate anarchy in a vibrant democracy like India," he said.