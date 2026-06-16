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IT worker on holiday with husband found dead in Uttarakhand homestay

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 16, 2026 11:58 IST

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Police are investigating the mysterious death of a 27-year-old Gurugram IT professional, P Radha Gayatri, who was found dead at a Mussoorie homestay, with her husband reporting she was unresponsive after they had consumed alcohol.

Woman found dead

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pexels

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old Gurugram IT worker, P Radha Gayatri, was found dead at a Mussoorie homestay.
  • Her husband, Soumya Sricharan, reported finding her unresponsive after they had consumed alcohol.
  • The police recovered empty liquor bottles and observed bloodstains at the scene.
  • The body has been sent for a post-mortem, to be conducted by a panel of doctors under camera.
  • The police are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the cause of death and clarify the mysterious circumstances.

A 27-year-old woman working with an information technology firm in Gurugram was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road, the police said on June 16. The deceased was identified as P Radha Gayatri, a resident of Kidwai Nagar East in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Man Arrested After Wife Found Murdered

Investigation Begins Into Mysterious Death

According to the police, Gayatri had arrived at the Kiana Homestay Tipridhar with her husband, Soumya Sricharan, also an IT worker in Pune, late on June 14.

On the morning of June 15, the Mussoorie police received information about an unresponsive woman at the homestay. An ambulance was rushed, and a pharmacist attached to the ambulance service declared the woman dead.

 

Initial inquiry revealed that the couple had come from Delhi to Rishikesh on June 13, before checking into a room named 'Bliss' at the homestay at around 11.30 pm the next night.

Sricharan, the husband, told the police that the two had had alcohol at night and gone to sleep at around 3.30 am. When he woke up in the morning, he found his wife unresponsive in a puddle of urine and blood oozing from her nose, he claimed.

Key Details Emerge From Homestay

The couple had got married on November 8, 2025, and both originally belong to Visakhapatnam, the police said.

"The body of the deceased was found on the floor without clothes, and bloodstains were observed on the bedsheet. Two empty liquor bottles and food items were recovered from the room," the police said in a statement.

The body was sent to Coronation Hospital in Dehradun for a post-mortem. The police have requested that the autopsy be conducted by a panel of doctors, under camera.

Circle officer Manoj Aswal told PTI that Gayatri's parents were informed about the death and they were expected to arrive from Visakhapatnam late on June 16.

"We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Things will become clear only after the post-mortem report is received," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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