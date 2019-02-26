Air strike gives solace to martyrs' families

February 26, 2019 19:09 IST

The pre-dawn air strikes by the Indian Air Force at Balakot terror camps across the Line of Control on Tuesday have given “solace” to the families of four Central Reserve Police Force jawans from Punjab killed in Pulwana terror attack along with 36 others.

IMAGE: People hold national flags and placards as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistani territory. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Darshan Singh, the father of CRPF jawan Kulwinder Singh of Rupnagar district expressed satisfaction over the Indian Air Force strikes at terror camp in Pakistan.

“It gave solace to the family,” he said.

He, however, said had this action been taken before the Pulwama attack, the lives of 40 CRPF jawans would have been saved.

He said it is “very satisfying” that killers of his son were punished.

Harbhajan Kaur, mother of martyr Sukhjinder Singh from village Gandiwind from Tarn Taran said, “Today the IAF’s befitting reply has given relief to my heart. It is a suitable revenge by the Indian forces.”

Singh’s father Gurmail Singh said, “The attack by the Indian forces is fully justified. It was the need of the hour. The IAF action would encourage youths to join Indian Army to serve the nation”.

The martyr’s brother Gurjant Singh said, “The moment I came to know that Indian government has taken the revenge for my brother’s killing, it gave me great solace”.

“I understand my brother Sukhjinder would never come back but at least his killers were given a befitting reply that would also uplift the morale of our forces,” he said.

Satpal Attri, father of martyr Mandeep Singh of Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district said such strikes should be carried in future as well if Pakistan does not mend its ways.

Praising the government, he said it was a revenge taken by the armed forces for the martyrdom of soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack.

Moga’s Jaimal Singh’s father Jaswant Singh said the air strike by the IAF has given solace to his family members.

Four CRPF personnel from Punjab were among the 40 security personnel who attained martyrdom in the Pulwama terror attack.

Jaimal Singh from village Kot ise Kham (Moga), Sukhjinder Singh from village Gandiwind (Tarn Taran), Kulwinder Singh from village Rauli (Anandpur Sahib) and Maninder Singh Attri from village Arya nagar (Gurdsapur) attained martyrdom in the terror attack on convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force.