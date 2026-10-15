Digital Arrest Scam Linked To Pune IT Professional's Suicide

A tragic incident in Pune sees a 22-year-old IT professional die by suicide, with family members pointing to a suspected digital arrest scam as the cause, prompting a police investigation into cyber fraudsters.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 22-year-old IT professional died by suicide in Pune.

His family suspects he was harassed by cyber fraudsters in a digital arrest scam.

The man jumped to his death from a building on October 1.

He had been receiving calls from a suspected scamster over the previous week.

Police have registered an offence against two unidentified cyber fraudsters and a probe is on.

A 22-year-old IT professional allegedly died by suicide in Kharadi area of Pune with his family suspecting that he was being harassed by cyber fraudsters in a digital arrest scam, police said on Thursday.

The man jumped to his death from a building on October 1.

He had been receiving calls from a suspected scamster over the previous week, a police official said.

No suicide note was found. Police are examining his financial transactions.

"We have registered an offence against two unidentified cyber fraudsters and probe is on," the official said.