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'Message has gone home': Govt's hard talk with Meta

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 18, 2026 14:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Indian IT Ministry's firm discussions with Meta are driving significant action and heightened sensitivity towards combating child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and ensuring compliance with Indian laws on social media platforms.

Meta

IMAGE: The Meta Lab in Los Angeles, California, US. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian IT Ministry's "hard talk" with Meta has increased sensitivity and action on Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).
  • Government emphasises adherence to Indian laws and mitigation of social media harms, rejecting "safe harbour" for violations.
  • Discussions with Meta included algorithmic workings and ongoing "judgment calls and tweaks" for content moderation.
  • Concerns about social media harms, including the WhatsApp username issue and AI labelling, are global and require platform responsibility.
  • Synthetically generated content must be labelled, with platforms bearing a three-level responsibility for compliance.

The government's hard talk with Meta has led to action and increased sensitivity on the issue of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), IT Ministry sources said on Tuesday, adding that the Centre has been unequivocal that such content is a clear violation and there is no safe harbour when law is violated in this manner.

Sources said the government's intent is not about censorship or restricting coverage in any way, but ensuring Indian laws and norms are followed and that social media harms are mitigated. "The message has gone home," they said.

 

Government's Stance On Social Media Harms

During discussions, Meta explained how its algorithms and systems work, ministry sources said, noting that discussions are on and such matters involve "judgment calls, and tweaks". On the WhatsApp username row, sources said the matter is under examination as it doesn't involve just that particular platform, but other messaging apps as well.

Sources said concerns over social media harms is not something specific only to India, it is a concern shared by other nations including Australia, the UK and France. Platforms have a responsibility to address social media harms and strike the right balance, sources asserted.

On AI labelling, the ministry official said the law is clear that synthetically generated content must be labelled, and that responsibility lies at three levels, including with platforms. Platforms must comply accordingly, they added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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