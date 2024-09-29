IT firm employee dies of cardiac arrest in company office

A 40-year-old employee of a leading Information Technology company died of cardiac arrest in the washroom of the firm's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, officials said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place on Friday, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Edwin Michael, a senior analyst with the HCL Technologies, according to police.

At around 7 pm on Friday, the man was found unresponsive after he entered the washroom of the company's office in Mihan area, an official from Sonegaon police station said.

His colleagues rushed him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Nagpur where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, he said.

The Sonegaon police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death.

Initial autopsy findings indicated the man died of cardiac arrest, the official said.

The police were conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Michael is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son, according to THE police.