Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » News » Bangalore IT firm creche staff shut kids in washing machine, jetsprayed water in mouth

Bangalore IT firm creche staff shut kids in washing machine, jetsprayed water in mouth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt Updated: July 01, 2026 14:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

An FIR has been registered against five women employees at a Bengaluru IT campus daycare for allegedly physically abusing toddlers, raising serious concerns about child safety in childcare facilities.

Child abuse

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Meruyert Gonullu/Pexels

Key Points

  • An FIR has been registered against five women employees of a Bengaluru daycare centre for alleged physical abuse of toddlers.
  • The alleged incidents occurred at a childcare facility within an IT company campus in Brookefield.
  • The abuse came to light through videos shared via WhatsApp, reportedly showing children being threatened and tortured.
  • Allegations include putting children in a washing machine, making them sit in a western-style toilet, and spraying water into their mouths.
  • Police are questioning the accused and verifying video authenticity as part of an ongoing investigation under the Juvenile Justice Act.

An FIR has been registered against five women employees of a daycare centre inside an IT company campus in Bengaluru for allegedly physically abusing toddlers, the police said on July 1, Wednesday.

The alleged abuse took place at the childcare facility in Brookefield, where employees of the IT company leave their toddlers while at work, they said.

 

Investigation Into Alleged Child Torture

The matter came to light on June 29, Monday, after videos purportedly showing the abuse were shared via WhatsApp and reported to the child helpline, they said. The police said the videos showed children crying and being subjected to physical abuse and torture by the caregivers.

According to the police, the purported videos showed caregivers threatening toddlers, aged between two and three years old, when they cried or caused a disturbance.

The complaint alleged that the women put children inside a front-loading washing machine, made them sit in a western-style toilet, sprayed water into their mouths using a toilet jetspray, locked them inside bathrooms, and threatened them to keep quiet.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered against these five women under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, a senior police officer said.

"The accused women are being questioned, and we are also verifying the authenticity of the videos and trying to establish when the incidents occurred and whether more children were subjected to similar abuse," he said.

No arrests have been made yet, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

bengaluru daycare abusechild abuse allegationsit campus daycarejuvenile justice acttoddler safety

More From Rediff

India-Nepal Boundary Dispute Needs Solution

India-Nepal Boundary Dispute Needs Solution
Why Modi Praised Nanded's Pethkars On Mann Ki Baat

Why Modi Praised Nanded's Pethkars On Mann Ki Baat
'Small Fish Have Been Caught For Ram Temple Theft'

'Small Fish Have Been Caught For Ram Temple Theft'

Related Stories

NCRB Data Reveals Shocking Child Sexual Abuse Statistics

NCRB Data Reveals Shocking Child Sexual Abuse Statistics

Quick Links

FIRBengaluruBrookefieldWhatsAppChild HelplineBengaluruFIR

Web Stories

Infinix Launches Note 60 Pro

Infinix Launches Note 60 Pro
Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?

Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?
10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants