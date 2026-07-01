Bangalore IT firm creche staff shut kids in washing machine, jetsprayed water in mouth

An FIR has been registered against five women employees at a Bengaluru IT campus daycare for allegedly physically abusing toddlers, raising serious concerns about child safety in childcare facilities.

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Key Points An FIR has been registered against five women employees of a Bengaluru daycare centre for alleged physical abuse of toddlers.

The alleged incidents occurred at a childcare facility within an IT company campus in Brookefield.

The abuse came to light through videos shared via WhatsApp, reportedly showing children being threatened and tortured.

Allegations include putting children in a washing machine, making them sit in a western-style toilet, and spraying water into their mouths.

Police are questioning the accused and verifying video authenticity as part of an ongoing investigation under the Juvenile Justice Act.

An FIR has been registered against five women employees of a daycare centre inside an IT company campus in Bengaluru for allegedly physically abusing toddlers, the police said on July 1, Wednesday.

The alleged abuse took place at the childcare facility in Brookefield, where employees of the IT company leave their toddlers while at work, they said.

Investigation Into Alleged Child Torture

The matter came to light on June 29, Monday, after videos purportedly showing the abuse were shared via WhatsApp and reported to the child helpline, they said. The police said the videos showed children crying and being subjected to physical abuse and torture by the caregivers.

According to the police, the purported videos showed caregivers threatening toddlers, aged between two and three years old, when they cried or caused a disturbance.

The complaint alleged that the women put children inside a front-loading washing machine, made them sit in a western-style toilet, sprayed water into their mouths using a toilet jetspray, locked them inside bathrooms, and threatened them to keep quiet.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered against these five women under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, a senior police officer said.

"The accused women are being questioned, and we are also verifying the authenticity of the videos and trying to establish when the incidents occurred and whether more children were subjected to similar abuse," he said.

No arrests have been made yet, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.