'ISRO's Successes Must Not Be Privatised'

Their message is blunt: Public scientific wealth should not be transferred at what they describe as 'throwaway prices'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ISRO/X

Key Points Nine ISRO employee associations have demanded protection of publicly funded technologies and retention of complete technological capability.

The associations support private participation but want production expansion without weakening ISRO's core research and development functions.

They oppose transferring LVM3 technology in ways that could erode ISRO's capabilities before NGLV becomes established.

The groups have sought greater recruitment, stronger manpower, restored employee consultation and improved promotional opportunities within ISRO.

They argue India needs a strong private space industry alongside an equally strong and capable ISRO.

Nine employee associations of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have drawn a clear line on the expanding role of private industry in India's space programme, saying higher production and greater private participation must not come at the cost of weakening the country's premier public space institution.

In a detailed pamphlet issued today, September 17, 2026, as part of their Protect ISRO campaign, the associations have called for protection of publicly funded space technologies, retention of ISRO's complete technological capability and restoration of employee consultative mechanisms.

Their position goes beyond opposing individual technology transfers. The associations have linked the future of launch-vehicle production with ISRO's manpower, research and development capability, recruitment, promotional avenues and the voice of its employees.

Their central argument is that India can build a larger space industry without hollowing out ISRO.

Private participation must strengthen ISRO

The associations have made it clear that they are not opposed to private participation.

Indian industry, public sector undertakings and start-ups, they said, have an important role in expanding India's space ecosystem. But private participation should strengthen national capability rather than weaken ISRO's core functions.

They said technologies developed with public money should not become a source of private profit without an appropriate return to the nation.

Whenever private entities use ISRO's technology, facilities, launch infrastructure or accumulated expertise, the public should receive proper remuneration, while ISRO should retain the right and capability to use such technologies whenever required in the national interest, they said.

The associations also cited the 410th Report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee and called for its recommendations on valuation, pricing norms and licensing fees for publicly funded space technologies to be implemented.

Their message is blunt: Public scientific wealth should not be transferred at what they describe as 'throwaway prices'.

Production outside ISRO, capability inside ISRO

The associations accept that India needs a substantial increase in launch frequency. But they question whether this requires mature launch systems and accumulated capabilities to be transferred directly to individual private companies.

They have proposed a public-sector-led production model involving institutions such as NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and other capable strategic Indian aerospace manufacturers.

Such a model, they argue, could provide serial production of mature launch vehicles while retaining public ownership and accountability.

But they draw a crucial distinction between production capability and technological capability.

Industrial-scale production outside ISRO's research centres, they say, should never mean the erosion of ISRO's in-house capability.

ISRO must retain the expertise, manpower and facilities required for design, engineering, realisation, integration, testing, mission assurance and independent execution whenever required in the national interest.

That, the associations say, is the way to expand India's launch capacity without hollowing out ISRO.

LVM3 transfer raises red line

The strongest warning in the pamphlet concerns launch-vehicle technology.

The associations want the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) to receive the highest priority and dedicated permanent manpower to be assigned to critical areas such as engine development.

At the same time, they say LVM3 technology should not be transferred in a manner that weakens ISRO's own capability before NGLV is developed and established.

Launch-vehicle technology, they argue, is not merely a commercial commodity. It has implications for technological sovereignty, strategic autonomy and national security.

Strategic technologies, critical infrastructure and national-security launches, therefore, should remain under effective public control and within the assured capability of the Government and ISRO, they say.

IMAGE: ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan during a media interaction in Bengaluru, September 7, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo/Video Grab

Failures must be investigated, ISRO must not be weakened

The associations have also sought to separate the debate over ISRO's future from recent launch failures.

They welcomed the successful GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission as a demonstration of ISRO's scientific and engineering capability.

The two recent PSLV failures, they said, should be examined scientifically and objectively, with shortcomings identified and corrective measures implemented.

They also referred to allegations of sabotage and said such allegations should not be treated as established facts without an official investigation.

Their broader argument is that technical failures can be corrected through science, testing and engineering -- and should not become a justification for weakening an institution built over generations.

'ISRO's failures must be investigated scientifically, but its successes must not be privatised,' the associations said.

Employee voice becomes part of the dispute

The pamphlet also turns the spotlight inward, making employee representation a central part of the associations' argument.

They have demanded restoration of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), saying ISRO's scientific culture historically allowed scientists, engineers, technical employees and administrative personnel to express professional opinions, question decisions and offer constructive criticism.

They have linked the issue to the withdrawal or weakening of the JCM, the rescinding of the Central Civil Services (Recognition of Service Associations) Rules, 1993, cadre review, promotional avenues and action against association activists.

'Scientific progress requires the freedom to question, debate and disagree constructively,' they said.

The associations argue that weakening legitimate employee representation could eventually weaken the institution itself.

Recruitment and manpower

The associations also say ISRO cannot simultaneously expand its mission portfolio and allow its permanent workforce to remain constrained.

Higher launch cadence, they argue, cannot be achieved through industrialisation and private participation alone. ISRO itself must become more agile, innovative and R&D-oriented.

They want greater opportunities for young scientists and engineers to develop new ideas and a transparent, time-bound mechanism for taking new technological proposals to appropriate technical bodies.

Procurement procedures, they say, should also be streamlined so that administrative delays do not obstruct scientific work.

The associations have called for increased regular recruitment, pointing to the growing dependence on contract and subcontract workers.

Thousands of contract workers perform functions essential to ISRO missions, they say, and should receive dignity, security and appropriate protection.

IMAGE: The PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission launches from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, January 12, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ISRO on YouTube

Public institution must remain strong

The associations have sought to make clear that their campaign is not directed against the private space industry.

India, they say, needs a strong space industry alongside a strong ISRO. Private participation should expand manufacturing, create new opportunities and complement the national space programme.

But private industry, they argue, should not grow by dismantling the public institution that created India's space capability.

The associations have also questioned whether the cumulative effect of technology transfers, manpower constraints, restricted recruitment and weakening employee representation could eventually result in the loss of core public capabilities.

They ask whether ISRO will retain sufficient manpower and infrastructure to independently undertake research, development, realisation, testing and launch.

Chairman's interaction has not settled issues

The associations welcomed ISRO Chairman V Narayanan's direct video-conference interaction with employees following their concerns.

But they maintain that fundamental questions concerning technology transfer, manpower, recruitment, cadre review, promotional opportunities, organisational freedom and ISRO's future role remain unanswered.

They therefore reiterated their demand for continued dialogue and institutional clarity.

Their final position is that ISRO should retain the complete chain of capability—from research and development to realisation, integration, testing and launch.

India, they say, needs private participation alongside ISRO, not at the cost of ISRO.

And the scientific capability created with public money, they insist, must continue to serve the people.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff