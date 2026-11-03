ISRO's NavIC Gets New Lease Of Life

NavIC is India's independent, standalone navigation satellite system aimed at providing position, navigation and timing (PNT) services across India and around 1,500 km beyond the country's landmass.

IMAGE: The GSLV-F18 rocket carrying the NVS-03 satellite lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, October 31, 2026. Photograph: ISRO/Video Grab/ANI Photo

When the Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched its 2,250 kg navigation satellite NVS-03 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday night, it gave a fresh lease of life to India's independent regional navigation satellite system, the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC).

The launch also showcased the rising power of Indian private players in the space sector.

Key Points ISRO's launch of the 2,250 kg NVS-03 navigation satellite provided a fresh lease of life to India's NavIC regional navigation satellite system.

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan said around 80 per cent of its launch-related budget goes to domestic private and public sector companies.

Around 400-500 companies, suppliers and startups contribute to India's space ecosystem.

Isro NVS-03 Satellite Launch

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan said after the launch that about 80 per cent of its launch-related budget is channelled into domestic private and public sector companies.

This includes an ecosystem of around 400-500 companies, suppliers, and startups.

Interestingly, the NVS-03 satellite mission has been accomplished with the least turnaround time of 56 days between successive GSLV missions.

This launch came at a crucial time as NavIC was facing a crisis.

In March this year, a defunct atomic clock on Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS)-1F led to NavIC being paralysed.

At present, only IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1L and NVS-01 are working, while at least four satellites with operational atomic clocks are required for NavIC to function properly.

"It is encouraging to see significant contribution of the private industry to India's space missions. As highlighted by the ISRO chairman, nearly 80 per cent of the launch vehicle budget is channelled into the industry, reflecting the growing role of private players in our space programme," said Lieutenant General A K Bhatt (retd), director general, Indian Space Association (ISpA).

"This collaboration must expand further, enabling Indian companies to contribute across satellite manufacturing, navigation technologies, components and downstream applications," General Bhatt added.

"Stronger public-private partnerships will be instrumental in driving innovation and building a self-reliant and globally competitive Indian space ecosystem. We keenly await NVS-03 deployment in its final orbit in the next few days," he added.

NavIC is India's independent, standalone navigation satellite system aimed at providing position, navigation and timing (PNT) services across India and around 1,500 km beyond the country's landmass.

Private Players In Space Sector

Among private players, Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies Ltd (ATL) was a major contributor through the supply of critical avionics, electronics and spacecraft subsystems.

For the GSLV-F18 launch vehicle, ATL supplied 46 packages covering key functions, including telemetry, data acquisition systems, guidance and control systems, and related avionics functions.

"This success is a testament to India's scientific excellence and the collective strength of its space industry. We look forward to contributing to India's ambitious space journey in the years ahead. We remain committed to supporting Indian space programmes with reliable, indigenous technologies and to strengthening India's capabilities in advanced space systems," said Subba Rao Pavuluri, chairman, Ananth Technologies.

On the spacecraft side, ATL contributed 09 systems to NVS-03, the third satellite in the next-generation navigation satellite system envisaged to provide continuity of navigation services for the IRNSS series.

The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock, along with the procured atomic clocks.

It also includes an L1 signal in addition to the existing L5/S signals, with coverage over India's landmass and a region extending 1,500 km around the Indian geopolitical boundary.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff