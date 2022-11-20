News
ISRO to launch PSLV-C54 on Nov 26 with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 20, 2022 14:19 IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-C54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26.

The launch is scheduled at 11.46 am on November 26, said the national space agency headquartered in Bengaluru.

 

Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: "EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast --four numbers from Spaceflight USA).

