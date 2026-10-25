ISRO to expand space operations with four launch pads by 2029

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has unveiled India's ambitious roadmap for space expansion, including four functional launch pads by 2029 and crucial private sector partnerships, alongside updates on the Gaganyaan mission and a future Chandrayaan-5 lunar collaboration.

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Key Points ISRO plans to significantly expand India's space operations with four functional launch pads by 2029.

A 2,000-acre dedicated Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) complex is being established at Kulasekarapattinam to meet global satellite deployment demand.

ISRO will partner with private firms and handhold startups to meet surging global and domestic demands, fostering economic growth and high-tech job creation.

The first uncrewed Gaganyaan test is scheduled within the next two months, followed by two more tests before the crewed mission.

Plans are underway for Chandrayaan-5, a collaborative lunar mission with Japan's space agency, featuring a 350-kg rover for surface experiments.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has said that India will expand its space operations significantly with four functional launch pads by 2029.

He outlined the agency's roadmap, which includes a 2,000-acre dedicated Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) complex at Kulasekarapattinam in Tuticorin district to meet the global demand for satellite deployment.

Boosting Space Infrastructure And Private Collaboration

Clarifying that the national space agency will not be privatised, Narayanan emphasised that partnering with private firms was essential to meet surging global and domestic demands for thousands of satellites.

"To handle this expanding ecosystem, ISRO will handhold startups and private enterprises, transferring technological expertise to foster economic growth and generate thousands of high-tech jobs," he said while speaking at a graduation ceremony at a private university here on Saturday.

"India will expand its space operations significantly with four functional launch pads by 2029, supported by an increasing reliance on private industry partnerships to handle commercial operations," Narayanan said.

The ISRO chief said that the upcoming Kulasekarapattinam spaceport facility will feature crucial infrastructure such as integration buildings, launch pads, rail-track systems, telemetry, tracking, and command systems. However, he did not elaborate on the other three proposed launch pads.

Upcoming Missions: Gaganyaan And Chandrayaan-5

Stating that ISRO plans to conduct the first uncrewed Gaganyaan test within the next two months, followed by two subsequent uncrewed tests before the crewed mission, he said, "These tests will evaluate environmental control, safety systems, crew escape mechanisms, and module interiors under varying pressure, temperature, and humidity conditions."

He said ISRO successfully conducted approximately 8,000 ground-based experiments for the mission, and four astronaut-designates are currently undergoing specialised training.

Looking further ahead, Narayanan revealed plans for Chandrayaan-5, a collaborative lunar mission with Japan's space agency featuring a 350-kg rover designed to conduct 100 days of surface experiments.