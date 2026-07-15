ISRO Talent Drain Triggers Government Action

The Department of Space has directed that requests for voluntary retirement or resignation from Group 'A' Scientific and Technical personnel associated with the prestigious Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme and other important missions should not be accepted as a matter of routine.

IMAGE: ISRO successfully conducts the first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for an end-to-end demonstration of the parachute-based deceleration system for Gaganyaan missions in Bengaluru.

The test is jointly conducted by ISRO, Indian Air Force, DRDO, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard. Photograph: @isro X/ANI Photo

The Indian government has moved to curb the growing outflow of scientific and technical talent from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), issuing fresh instructions that make it significantly harder for key personnel to leave the organisation while they are engaged in critical national missions.

In an office memorandum, the Department of Space has directed that requests for voluntary retirement or resignation from Group 'A' Scientific and Technical personnel associated with the prestigious Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme and other important missions should not be accepted as a matter of routine.

Key Points The Department of Space has tightened rules on voluntary retirement and resignation for ISRO scientists working on critical national missions.

Officials cited rising exits from Group 'A' scientific personnel as a growing risk to Gaganyaan and other strategically important projects.

Resignation requests from scientists on key missions will now require review and final approval by the Department of Space.

Former ISRO officials warned that administrative restrictions alone may hurt morale without addressing deeper organisational and leadership issues.

India's expanding private space sector is increasing demand for experienced ISRO scientists, intensifying the challenge of talent retention.

ISRO Talent Retention

The move comes at a time when India's private space sector is expanding rapidly.

The government is awarding major satellite constellation projects to private consortia while simultaneously inviting bids from industry for the transfer of ISRO's launch vehicle technologies, increasing demand for experienced space professionals.

According to the Department of Space, there has been a surge in requests for voluntary retirement and resignation from Group 'A' Scientific and Technical personnel, including scientists working on Gaganyaan and other nationally significant programmes.

The department said the departures have begun to adversely affect the implementation of projects of national importance.

Gaganyaan Mission Impact

The memorandum advises the heads of ISRO centres and divisions not to accept requests for voluntary retirement or resignation from scientists and technical personnel involved in Gaganyaan or other critical projects until those missions are completed.

Instead, all such requests are to be forwarded to the Department of Space along with the recommendations of the Directors of the concerned ISRO Centres or Heads of Units, with the final decision resting with the department.

The latest directive follows earlier administrative measures aimed at retaining skilled manpower within ISRO.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an ISRO official told this correspondent that the organisation had earlier curtailed inter-centre and mutual transfers of personnel.

"Hiring of new talent has come down. There is manpower crunch and the shop floor is run somehow with staff shortage," the official said.

IMAGE: ISRO conducts the Second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) for Gaganyaan at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota. Photograph: ISRO/ANI Photo

Private Space Sector Growth

The government order, however, has triggered concern among several former ISRO officials, who believe administrative restrictions alone cannot solve the underlying problem.

A retired senior ISRO official, who also requested anonymity, said the circular reflects deeper organisational issues.

"Such circulars convey deep issues and weakens organisation. The circular should not have been issued like this.

"There are other means to monitor and stop people leaving. Poor advisors apparently," the former senior ISRO official said.

Scientists Raise Concerns

According to the retired official, despite the availability of several technologically challenging programmes, many ISRO scientists may be suffering from declining motivation and inspiration.

"Everything boils down to leadership and how it inspires the employees," the official observed.

Another retired senior ISRO official echoed the sentiment, saying the organisation should focus on addressing the reasons why employees are leaving rather than attempting to prevent their exit through administrative orders.

"Instead of carrying out course corrections, the present step to prevent people from leaving is wrong and demotivating," the official said.

Leadership Under Spotlight

The directive also comes at a crucial phase for India's space programme.

ISRO is heavily focused on the Gaganyaan mission, India's first human spaceflight programme, while uncertainty continues over the return of its workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) following a couple of launch failures.

As India's space economy opens up and private companies increasingly seek experienced engineers and scientists, retaining highly skilled manpower within ISRO is emerging as one of the organisation's biggest management challenges.

The government's latest order underscores the strategic importance it attaches to safeguarding expertise considered critical for the country's flagship space missions.

Officials at the Department of Space and ISRO were not available for comments despite several attempts.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff