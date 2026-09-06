ISRO staring at privatisation? Employee associations seek clarity

Nine employee associations at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are demanding official clarification on the proposed transfer of its manufacturing and operational functions to private entities, raising significant questions about the agency's future role and workforce implications.

IMAGE: A senior ISRO official speaks during a press briefing at the launch of the GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on Friday. ISRO Chief V Narayanan also present. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ISRO/ANI Video Grab

Key Points ISRO employee associations have formally requested clarification on the proposed transfer of manufacturing and operational functions to private entities.

Concerns include ISRO's future role, impact on current employees, and future recruitment processes.

The associations highlighted comments by IN-SPACe chairperson Pawan Goenka suggesting ISRO would cease launch vehicle manufacturing.

They demand transparent communication from the Department of Space regarding policy, legal basis, and implications for national assets and workforce.

Questions were raised about the continuation of ISRO's core functions like PSLV, LVM3, and SSLV development, and manpower induction.

Nine employee associations at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have written to the space agency's Chairperson V Narayanan, seeking official clarification on the proposed transfer of its manufacturing and operational functions to private entities.

In a letter, dated September 4, the associations also raised questions about the agency's future role, and the consequences for serving employees and future recruitment.

Concerns Over ISRO's Evolving Role

'Private participation in defined commercial activities can coexist with a strong, publicly owned ISRO. What cannot be accepted without debate is a policy that reduces ISRO to a residual R&D (research and development) boutique while the realisation of the nation's launch vehicles and the operation of its launch infrastructure pass out of public hands,' the letter said.

It pointed to the August 21 comments made by Pawan Goenka, chairperson of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which promotes, enables, authorises and supervises various space activities of non-governmental entities. Goenka, at a public event, reportedly said, "Eventually, ISRO will not make any launch vehicles and will not manufacture any launch vehicles. That will all be done by the private sector or PSU."

Demand For Transparency And Clarity

The employee associations claimed that these remarks have not been accompanied by any corresponding official communication from the Department of Space, explaining the approved policy, its legal and administrative basis, its phasing, or its consequences for the existing workforce and future public recruitment.

"Technology developed by ISRO is a national asset. Its transfer must be transparent, accountable and consistent with strategic, safety and employment considerations -- not presented to employees through newspaper reports," the letter said.

It raised several other concerns.

These include whether the design, development, realisation, integration, testing and launch of PSLV, LVM3, SSLV and successor vehicles will continue as ISRO functions or will cease.

Also, it asked about the implications of the proposed shift for sanctioned strength, existing vacancies, recruitment calendar, and induction of scientific/technical/administrative/industrial manpower in all ISRO centres.