ISRO Pensioners Urge Modi To Address Privatisation Concerns

'It seems the prime minister may not be given the real picture about the country's space sector and ISRO. So, we are having the seminar to bring the issues to his notice.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy ISRO/X

Key Points ISRO Pensioners' Association will hold a seminar to raise concerns about the space agency's future and privatisation.

Former ISRO officials and space sector veterans are expected to address concerns over private participation and technology transfers.

Nine ISRO employee associations earlier launched the Protect ISRO campaign, seeking safeguards for public space capabilities.

After various staff associations in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) carried out a pamphlet campaign to protect the space agency's future, it is now the turn of the ISRO Pensioners' Association to carry it forward.

Concerned about the future of the Indian space agency and to attract Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention, the ISRO Pensioners' Association will hold a seminar titled 'ISRO's Future: Concerns and Anxieties'.

Queried about the reason for the seminar six years after opening up the sector for private participation, Johnson S Fernandez told this correspondent: "Now ISRO's existence itself is being questioned. Recently IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka said that ISRO will not be making any rockets and their manufacture will be done by private and public sector organisations. The declaration puts ISRO's future into question."

"It seems the prime minister may not be given the real picture about the country's space sector and ISRO. So, we are having the seminar to bring the issues to his notice," Fernandez said.

According to Fernandez, some of the proposed measures, like the transfer of rocket technologies to the private sector, constitute a form of ISRO privatisation.

"We understand that the nation's space sector needs are huge. But the government allocation for the sector is not as per the needs. Further the sector needs huge manpower. But that doesn't mean privatisation of ISRO or its activities. All space activities must be routed through ISRO," Fernandez argued.

Protect ISRO Campaign Gains Momentum

Fernandez said the speakers at the seminar would include retired ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair, M C Dathan, former director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), M Mohan, former director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre and Narayanamurthy, former chairman, Keltron and former associate director, VSSC.

Fernandez expects about 800 people to attend the seminar to be held on October 7 at Mahatma Ayyankali Hall, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Earlier nine employee associations of ISRO had demanded drawing a clear line on the expanding role of private industry in India's space programme, saying higher production and greater private participation must not come at the cost of weakening the country's premier public space institution.

In a detailed pamphlet issued as part of their Protect ISRO campaign, the associations called for the protection of publicly funded space technologies, retention of ISRO's complete technological capability and restoration of employee consultative mechanisms.

Their position goes beyond opposing individual technology transfers. The associations linked the future of launch-vehicle production with ISRO's manpower, research and development capability, recruitment, promotional avenues and the voice of its employees.

Their central argument is that India can build a larger space industry without hollowing out ISRO.

The associations made it clear that they are not opposed to private participation.

Indian industry, public sector undertakings and start-ups, they said, have an important role in expanding India's space ecosystem. But private participation should strengthen national capability rather than weaken ISRO's core functions.

They said technologies developed with public money should not become a source of private profit without an appropriate return to the nation.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff