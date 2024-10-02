8 Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon

Eight Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat operations in Lebanon, the Israeli military said Wednesday, marking the first losses since its forces crossed the border to target Hezbollah.

IMAGE: Pallbearers carry the casket of Israeli soldier Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, who was killed fighting in Lebanon, amid hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, during his funeral at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, October 2, 2024. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

“Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, Captain Harel Etinger, Captain Itai Ariel Giat, Sergeant First Class Noam Barzilay, Sergeant First Class Or Mantzur, Sergeant First Class Nazaar Itkin, Staff Sergeant Almken Terefe and Staff Sergeant Ido Broyer, all fell during combat against Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon,” Israel Defense Forces posted on X.

The fatalities were reported just a day after Israel launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, intensifying the conflict on its northern front.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed that three Israeli Merkava tanks were destroyed during Wednesday’s combat.

Hezbollah said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops who had "infiltrated" a southern border village.

Israel has vowed to continue its military campaign until Hezbollah ceases firing rockets into Israel and peace is restored.

For its part, Hezbollah has said it will keep up its attacks until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.