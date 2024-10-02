News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 8 Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon

8 Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon

October 02, 2024 21:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Eight Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat operations in Lebanon, the Israeli military said Wednesday, marking the first losses since its forces crossed the border to target Hezbollah.

IMAGE: Pallbearers carry the casket of Israeli soldier Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, who was killed fighting in Lebanon, amid hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, during his funeral at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, October 2, 2024. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

“Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, Captain Harel Etinger, Captain Itai Ariel Giat, Sergeant First Class Noam Barzilay, Sergeant First Class Or Mantzur, Sergeant First Class Nazaar Itkin, Staff Sergeant Almken Terefe and Staff Sergeant Ido Broyer, all fell during combat against Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon,” Israel Defense Forces posted on X.

The fatalities were reported just a day after Israel launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, intensifying the conflict on its northern front.

 

Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed that three Israeli Merkava tanks were destroyed during Wednesday’s combat.

Hezbollah said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops who had "infiltrated" a southern border village.

Israel has vowed to continue its military campaign until Hezbollah ceases firing rockets into Israel and peace is restored.

For its part, Hezbollah has said it will keep up its attacks until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
Iranian missiles target Mossad HQ, US sends F-16s
Iranian missiles target Mossad HQ, US sends F-16s
Deeply concerned: India reacts on Iran-Israel conflict
Deeply concerned: India reacts on Iran-Israel conflict
Israel prepares for war with Iran
Israel prepares for war with Iran
'Trusting My Instincts': Rohit reflects on leadership
'Trusting My Instincts': Rohit reflects on leadership
Prashant Kishor launches party, vows to end liquor ban
Prashant Kishor launches party, vows to end liquor ban
Hindu, Adivasi population on decline in J'Khand: Modi
Hindu, Adivasi population on decline in J'Khand: Modi
Your churma reminded me... PM to Neeraj's mother
"Your churma reminded me..." PM to Neeraj's mother
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

SEE: Iran Targets Israel With Missiles

SEE: Iran Targets Israel With Missiles

'Persona non grata': Israel denies entry to UN chief

'Persona non grata': Israel denies entry to UN chief

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances