Israeli soldier killed, 7 injured in Hezbollah attack

An Israeli soldier has been killed and seven others injured, including a high-ranking officer, in a Hezbollah improvised explosive device attack during combat operations in southern Lebanon, escalating tensions in the region.

IMAGE: Smoke billows from southern Lebanon, as seen from Nabatieh, following Israeli strikes reported by local residents, in Lebanon, on June 17, 2026. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Key Points Master Sergeant (Res.) Alexander Filin, 29, was killed in southern Lebanon when an IED struck his vehicle.

Seven additional IDF soldiers, including the deputy commander of the 36th Division, sustained injuries ranging from light to moderate.

The incident occurred during operations in southern Lebanon, with explosive devices activated against troops, followed by another explosion targeting an evacuation vehicle.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran-backed Hezbollah launched explosive-laden drones, injuring five soldiers, one seriously.

The IDF responded to the attacks with artillery strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in the area.

An Israeli soldier was killed in Lebanon when an improvised explosive device (IED) struck a vehicle during combat, it was cleared for publication on Thursday morning.

The Israel Defence Forces identified him as Master Sergeant (Res.) Alexander Filin, 29, from Haifa, who served in the headquarters of the IDF's 36th Division.

Details of the Attack

Seven additional IDF soldiers were injured in the incident, including the deputy commander of the 36th Division, a colonel.

Three soldiers were moderately injured and four sustained light injuries. All were evacuated for medical treatment.

According to the IDF, the incident occurred during operations in southern Lebanon when explosive devices were activated against troops.

Four soldiers were wounded by shrapnel from the initial blast and evacuated.

A short time later, another explosion struck an evacuation vehicle, injuring another soldier.

Hezbollah's Recent Aggression

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iran-backed Hezbollah launched explosive-laden drones toward Israeli forces and an evacuation team, injuring five soldiers, including one who was seriously wounded.

In response to the attacks, IDF forces carried out artillery strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in the area.