'He is alive': Israeli envoy to India dismisses Netanyahu death rumours

Israeli ambassador Reuven Azar has firmly denied rumours, branding them as disinformation spread by Iran amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts at a cafe, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Jerusalem, March 15, 2026, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. Photograph: Benjamin Netanyahu via Telegram/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Azar attributes the spread of false information regarding Netanyahu's health to Iran and its 'accomplices'.

Netanyahu himself has addressed the rumours by releasing a video showing him alive and well in Israel.

The rumours circulated amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, causing speculation about Netanyahu's absence from public view.

Israeli ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Monday scotched rumours about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's death amid the raging West Asia conflict, saying "PM Netanyahu is alive".

Interacting with reporters in Delhi, he also said a video of Netanyahu's visit to a cafe in Israel was not "AI-fabricated", dismissing the claim as spreading of "disinformation".

The rebuttal from Israel's top diplomat in India comes in the backdrop of several social media posts claiming that Netanyahu received fatal injuries amid the conflict in West Asia, which entered its 17th day on Monday.

During the media briefing on Israel's Operation Roaring Lion, Azar was asked if Netanyahu was harmed in the conflict.

"PM Netanyahu is alive. I saw him when I was in Israel more than once. The video at the cafe is not AI-fabricated. A lot of disinformation is being spread," Azar said.

He also accused Iran and its "accomplices" of spreading disinformation.

Interacting with PTI on the sidelines of the briefing, Azar said, "Look, this is a classical disinformation projection that the Iranians and their accomplices are trying to do. Our prime minister is feeling very well. I met him personally following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit (to Israel). He's completely intact. He also showed that yesterday in a video when he visited a cafe in Israel. So don't worry, he's okay."

Netanyahu addresses death rumours

On Sunday, Netanyahu mocked the widespread news on social media about his death as he released a video showing him ordering a coffee at what seemed to be a roadside mini market.

Speculation had been rife for about a week, questioning Netanyahu's absence from public space.

In the video posted on his personal X handle, Netanyahu can be heard saying, "Great (he tells the seller giving him coffee), Thanks."

"What did you ask me?" he is seen asking the videographer.

When told that channels were saying he is dead, Netanyahu mocks, "I am dying for coffee."