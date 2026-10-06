Israel was ready to 'shoot down' Flydubai plane, but...

A news report details how Israel scrambled fighter jets and stood ready to shoot down a Flydubai plane after a co-pilot's cockpit stabbing attempt led to a rapid descent and fears of a hijacking en route to Tel Aviv.

IMAGE: A plane, carrying passengers who were on the Flydubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Key Points Israel scrambled fighter jets and sealed its airspace after Flydubai Flight 1073, en route to Tel Aviv, experienced a cockpit stabbing incident.

Co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar and attempted to gain control, causing the plane to lose 16,000 feet of altitude rapidly.

Israeli authorities were prepared to intercept and potentially shoot down the aircraft if it had continued its trajectory towards Tel Aviv, fearing a hijacking or attack.

The crisis concluded when Captain Machchhar, despite severe injuries, unlocked the cockpit, allowing passengers to subdue al-Hammami.

Two off-duty pilots took control and diverted the aircraft to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, bringing the high-stakes situation to a safe resolution.

Israel scrambled fighter jets and stood ready to shoot down the Flydubai plane if it had pressed on towards Tel Aviv in the wake of a cockpit stabbing attack, a CBS News report said.

Flight 1073 was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar and sought to gain control of the aircraft.

The Alarming Descent and Israeli Response

The jet then lost 16,000 feet of altitude in just over 30 seconds, sparking fears inside Israel that the incident could amount to a hijacking or an attack directed at the country.

Israeli Air Force personnel attempted to reach the cockpit by radio but received no answer.

A pre-set emergency system was engaged, a command centre was formed and Israeli airspace was sealed while fighter jets were scrambled.

Those jets were subsequently withdrawn after officials established that the aircraft had turned towards Saudi Arabia and was preparing for an emergency landing. Saudi Arabia likewise scrambled fighter jets, according to the CBS News report.

Prepared for Interception

If the plane had maintained its course for Tel Aviv, Israeli fighter pilots were prepared to close the distance and seek visual contact with the occupants of the cockpit, the report indicated.

The purpose would have been to decide whether a hijacking had occurred and to clarify the nature of the crisis.

CBS News stated that confirmation of a hijacking combined with silence from the attackers could have led to the matter being referred to Israel"s Defence Minister and Prime Minister.

Authority to order the aircraft brought down would ultimately have rested with the Prime Minister.

Israeli sources disclosed to CBS News that had a successful hijacking transpired and the aircraft maintained its trajectory toward the nation, authorities were confident it could have been intercepted prior to reaching Tel Aviv, averting a potential strike against vulnerable infrastructure, including Ben Gurion Airport and the Azrieli Centre.

Resolution of the Crisis

The high-stakes crisis ultimately drew to a close when Machchhar, notwithstanding severe injuries sustained from a crash axe assault, succeeded in unlocking the cockpit door.

Passengers then subdued al-Hammami, and two off-duty pilots travelling on the flight assumed command before diverting the aircraft to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.