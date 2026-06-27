Israel, Lebanon sign US-led framework pact in 'first step' towards peace

The deal calls for a ceasefire, contingent on Hezbollah ending all fire and withdrawing from southern Lebanon.

IMAGE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks alongside state department counselor Daniel Holler, Israel's ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon's US envoy Nada Hamadeh during an event to sign a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon, in Washington, DC, June 26, 2026. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday (local time) announced a US-mediated framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon aimed at achieving "lasting peace and security".

Key Points Rubio noted that the path ahead was difficult, but equally vital.

Lebanon's ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh thanked the leaders for hosting the talks.

Israel's ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter noted that they have advanced a historical and important process forward.

The deal calls for a ceasefire, contingent on Hezbollah ending all fire and withdrawing from southern Lebanon.

In a post on X, the Department of State quoted Rubio as saying, "SECRETARY RUBIO: We're happy to announce a framework agreement between the sovereign government of Lebanon and the government of Israel, with the mediation and support of the United States of America."

Rubio said further, as per Fox News, "And it will take a lot of work and some time to get back to that point, but we believe today is the first step in that journey. And the first step is sometimes the hardest step, but it's the one we're taking together today. Obviously, the people of Israel deserve to live in peace and security. The people of northern Israel in particular, who have been targeted repeatedly by terrorist attacks launched from the territory of Lebanon, but not by the Lebanese people, not by the Lebanese government, but by an outside actor who has sought to use that territory to target innocent civilians who have been unable to live in these places for a long time."

Rubio noted that the path ahead was difficult, but equally vital.

"Every time a siren goes off, you have to stop your schoolwork, you have to wake up, you have to stop going to work and you have to run into a bunker or a basement and protect yourself. So as I said, today as I've told all the parties here today, it's the beginning of the beginning. There is a lot of work ahead and we don't in any way underestimate the difficulty of the task ahead. But we understand the importance of it, how vital it is. And we are honored to have played a part in bringing this together," he said.

Lebanon's Ambassador to the U.S. Nada Hamadeh thanked the leaders for hosting the talks.

"This was a long and difficult meeting. We are grateful to the host and to the two delegations for their cooperation during these talks. This milestone was made possible through the leadership of President Aoun, the tenacity of Prime Minister Salam, the resilience of Ambassador Karam, and the patriotism of the Lebanese armed forces. Thank you all so much," she said.

Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter noted that they have advanced a historical and important process forward.

"Your excellencies, ambassadors, Mr. Secretary, I want to first express my appreciation to Secretary Rubio and his incredible team. Under his leadership, we've advanced President Trump's vision of peace and security, of peace through strength. We've advanced a historical and important process forward. In my opening remarks four days ago, I expressed concern that this train was running off the tracks, that Iran and its proxies wanted a train wreck. Well, with a lot of hard work under your leadership, Dan, together with Secretary Rubio and his entire staff, indefatigable team, we've put the train back on the tracks and it's running in the right direction," he said.

He noted the sacrifices of the Israel Defence Forces to counter Iran's proxies.

"This would not have been possible without the resilience of the people of Israel and especially the residents of our northern Galilee who have remained resolute in the face of Hezbollah terror. And last but not least, I want to thank the real heroes who have made this possible: the men and women of the IDF who selflessly defend Israel, many of whom have given their lives in the battle against Iran and its proxies," he said.

Israel and Lebanon are the inheritors of ancient civilizations that date back to the time of the Bible. These two countries produce some of the world's most entrepreneurial people and share some of the most beautiful coastlines on Earth. But for decades, these countries have been dragged into war by terrorist militias and proxies that have undermined Lebanon's sovereignty, launched senseless attacks on Israel, and exported chaos across the entire Middle East, a statement by the Department of State said.