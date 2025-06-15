Israel issues new map showing Kashmir in India, but northeast in Nepal

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday issued a new graphic showing Kashmir as Indian territory, rectifying their previous mistake.

IMAGE: The new map posted by IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani on his official X account. Photograph: @LTC_Shoshani/X

The IDF on Friday posted a map that incorrectly depicted Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan, sparking widespread outrage in India.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, IDF International Spokesperson, acknowledged the error, stating that they 'mistakenly used the wrong world map' while focusing on neutralising the nuclear threat.

He expressed gratitude to Indian netizens on X for pointing out the mistake.

However, the territorial boundaries of India's north east are yet to be corrected. The IDF map showed Northeast India as part of Nepal.

The original tweet, which caused the diplomatic furore, was posted late Friday evening.

It contained a graphic showing concentric red circles emanating from Iran and shading large parts of West Asia, northern Africa, Europe and Asia, including India, China, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Ethiopia, Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Russia.

The visual was intended to depict the alleged missile range of Iran, as part of Israel's broader messaging that Tehran posed a global threat.

The graphic included an inaccurate depiction of India's borders -- and Indian netizens were quick to call it out.

Some even tagged Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding the post be deleted and reposted with the correct map.

Aksai Chin, which is part of Ladakh, was also excluded from Indian territory.

Arunachal Pradesh was also misrepresented in the map.

Roughly 90 minutes after the first wave of backlash, the IDF issued a public apology.

So far, the Indian government hasn't officially responded to the map gaffe.