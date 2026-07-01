Israel doesn't need US aid, says Netanyahu, rejects Palestinian State

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a major policy shift, asserting Israel's economic independence by ending American financial aid while reaffirming a strong stance against Palestinian statehood and outlining aggressive security measures.

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the country's intention to end American financial assistance, citing Israel's strong economic self-reliance. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/Pool via Reuters

Key Points Netanyahu firmly rejected the establishment of a Palestinian State, asserting Israel's identity as the nation-State of the Jewish people.

The Israeli prime pinister outlined an aggressive national defence strategy, vowing proactive measures against external adversaries and maintaining a security presence in Lebanon.

Netanyahu issued a direct warning of potential pre-emptive strikes against Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure if deemed necessary for Israel's security.

Asserting the nation's economic self-reliance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an ambitious policy shift aimed at ending American financial assistance, declaring that the country's robust economy no longer requires foreign subsidies.

Making the remarks on June 30, Tuesday, the prime minister outlined his administration's comprehensive strategy across critical security and geopolitical fronts, including State sovereignty, regional military presence, and diplomatic manoeuvres.

Ending American Financial Assistance

Addressing the financial relationship with Washington, DC, Netanyahu stated, "I want to stop American aid. It's like welfare; I don't want it."

He emphasised that Israel's contemporary fiscal strength renders outside funding negligible, adding, "Our economy is no longer a small economy... we can finance ourselves with this fraction of a per cent of our GDP that we receive from the United States. I want this process to start this year."

Rejection Of Palestinian Statehood

Turning to core territorial and sovereignty matters, the Israeli prime minister re-emphasised his administration's unyielding opposition to Palestinian Statehood.

He reaffirmed, "Israel is the nation-State of the Jewish people. No Palestinian State will be established here."

Aggressive National Defence And Gaza Stance

Netanyahu detailed an aggressive stance on national defence, underscoring that the military will maintain a proactive posture against external adversaries.

He asserted, "We will pursue an active security policy -- we won't sit back and wait behind fences."

When questioned about the potential re-establishment of Israeli communities within the Gaza Strip, the prime minister maintained a calculated diplomatic silence.

He noted, "As for rebuilding settlements in Gaza, you have to be ready to act first and talk afterwards. Sometimes it's better to separate the two. That's why I'm not going to add anything further on that subject."

Strategic Ambiguity And Regional Threats

Elaborating on his approach to governance and international relations, Netanyahu suggested that strategic ambiguity remains paramount.

He stated, "You have to understand that the art of statecraft isn't limited to domestic politics. I don't have to declare everything to the whole world at every moment."

Highlighting Israel's persistent operations against regional threats, the prime minister issued a direct warning regarding cross-border pre-emptive strikes against Tehran's nuclear and military infrastructure.

He remarked, "We entered Iran twice to save ourselves from destruction. There will be a third time if necessary."

Netanyahu also confirmed that Israeli defence forces will maintain their operational positions within Lebanese territory to counter hostile factions.

He explained, "We didn't leave Lebanon. We have effectively established this security belt -- about 10 kilometres inside Lebanon -- with the agreement of the Lebanese government. And, of course, Hezbollah is outraged. The same is true of Iran."

During a physical assessment of troop deployments in the northern sector, the prime minister reiterated that the military presence would persist until cross-border threats were neutralised.

He told the gathered forces, "Our position is clear: we will not leave southern Lebanon until the threat has disappeared. And as long as Hezbollah, armed, is here and threatening us, we will stay here."

The declaration follows the recent signing of a Washington, DC-brokered framework pact between Beirut and Tel Aviv, intended to establish long-term stability and ensure the demilitarisation of the Iran-backed Shiite militia.

Under the stipulations of the diplomatic accord, any eventual troop drawdown by Israeli forces remains strictly contingent upon the Lebanese government successfully establishing specialised operational sectors where the military takes over security control.