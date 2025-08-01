Israel bombs multiple areas in Lebanon amid ceasefire strain

The Israeli military launched a wave of air strikes across several regions in Lebanon on Thursday, in what Al Jazeera described as its latest near-daily violation of the November ceasefire with Hezbollah.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Al Jazeera reported at least seven air raids on towns in the Bekaa Valley and the mountainous Baalbek region in eastern and northeastern Lebanon, far from the southern border. Additional strikes targeted the Ghaziyeh area in southern Lebanon, igniting a fire at a warehouse.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed the operation, calling it a "violent renewed attack on the largest site for the production of precision missiles belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon," according to local broadcaster Channel 12.

"Every attempt by the terrorist organisation to recover, reposition, or threaten will be met with relentless force," Channel 12 quoted Gallant as saying.

The air raids struck areas including the outskirts of Brital and Nasiriyah towns in the Bekaa Valley, Tallet al-Sunduq, Jarmak in Jezzine, and the Mahmoudiya and Khardali regions.

On the same day, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun renewed his call for Hezbollah to hand over its weapons to the army, a demand long resisted by the group. "The extension of the Lebanese state's authority over all its territory, the removal of weapons from all armed groups, including Hezbollah and their handover to the Lebanese army," he said in a televised speech from the Defence Ministry.

"For the thousandth time, I assure you that my concern in having a [state] weapons monopoly comes from my concern to defend Lebanon's sovereignty and borders, to liberate the occupied Lebanese territories and build a state that welcomes all its citizens," Aoun added, addressing Hezbollah supporters as an "essential pillar" of society.

His remarks came amid growing pressure from Israel's main ally, the United States. However, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rejected such calls on Wednesday, saying, "Anyone calling today for the surrender of weapons, whether internally or externally, on the Arab or the international stage, is serving the Israeli project," as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah reignited on October 8, 2023, when the Lebanese group began launching attacks in support of Hamas during Israel's offensive in Gaza. Despite a ceasefire agreement reached in November, Israel has continued its airstrikes and vowed to disarm Hezbollah.

Under the deal, Hezbollah was expected to withdraw its fighters north of the Litani River, while Israel was to remove its troops from Lebanese territory -- though it has maintained its presence in five strategic areas.

Aoun reiterated Lebanon's proposal to modify the US-mediated terms on Hezbollah's disarmament, which includes an "immediate cessation of Israeli hostilities," full Israeli troop withdrawal, release of Lebanese prisoners, and a plan to bolster the Lebanese Army.

"Today, we must choose between collapse and stability," Aoun said, urging a timetable for implementing the withdrawal of all weapons from armed groups, including Hezbollah, and their handover to the Lebanese military.

The proposal also seeks $1 billion annually from international donors for 10 years to strengthen the Lebanese Army and a donor conference to fund the reconstruction of areas damaged during the recent conflict, Al Jazeera reported.