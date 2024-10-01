Israel begins ground offensive in Lebanese villages

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, focusing on Hezbollah strongholds and infrastructure identified through precise intelligence.

IMAGE: Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs after a strike, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, October 1, 2024. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

According to the IDF, the limited and localised raids concentrated in villages near the border, aim to neutralise threats to Israeli communities in the northern region.

In a post on X, the IDF wrote, "In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localised, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon."

It added, "These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel."

The Israeli military stressed that the ground operations in southern Lebanon are proceeding according to a plan developed by the General Staff and Northern Command.

"The IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months. The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area," the IDF said.

The IDF reaffirmed its commitment to Operation Northern Arrows, adjusting tactics as needed, while simultaneously combating threats in Gaza and other areas.

"These operations were approved and carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon. Operation 'Northern Arrows' will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas," it said.

The IDF further added, "The IDF is continuing to operate to achieve the goals of the war and is doing everything necessary to defend the citizens of Israel and return the citizens of northern Israel to their homes."

Earlier in a precision strike, the IDF had dismantled a Hezbollah surface-to-air missile launcher storage facility, located approximately 1.5 kilometres from Beirut's international airport.

In a post on X, the IDF said, 'A surface-to-air missile launcher storage facility that Hezbollah had positioned approximately 1.5 km from Beirut's international airport was dismantled in a precise IDF strike.'

The IDF further asserted that the facility posed a threat to Lebanese and international airspace.

'This infrastructure poses a threat to both Lebanese and international airspace. The IDF will continue to degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities in Lebanon,' the IDF stated.