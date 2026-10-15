Israel bans Pakistani pilots, crew after flydubai incident

Following a recent hijacking attempt, Israel has implemented stringent new aviation security directives, barring pilots and cabin crew from countries without diplomatic relations, including Pakistan, from entering its airspace, impacting global airline operations.

IMAGE: Planes sit on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Key Points Israel has issued new directives barring pilots and cabin crew from countries lacking diplomatic relations, such as Pakistan, from operating flights into its airspace.

The restrictions were implemented following a hijacking attempt on September 30, where Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was injured while foiling the plot on a flydubai flight.

The new policy affects nationals and dual nationals from over two dozen countries, including Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Tunisia.

Major airlines like Air France and United Airlines have already begun adjusting crew assignments to comply with the new Israeli regulations.

Captain Machchhar was hailed as a "hero" by world leaders for his bravery in subduing the Omani co-pilot during the hijacking incident.

Pakistani pilots and cabin crew are barred from serving on flights entering Israeli airspace under new restrictions, according to media reports, after a hijacking attempt last month on a flight travelling from the United Arab Emirates to Israel, in which Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was injured while foiling the suspected plot.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported that the Transportation Ministry's Aviation Security Operations Centre has issued the new and updated directives following the hijacking attempt.

New Israeli Airspace Directives

According to Israeli broadcaster N12, the ministry had informed foreign airlines about the restrictions on October 1.

The restrictions followed the hijacking incident on September 30, when a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia after its Omani co-pilot attacked Captain Machchhar and attempted to seize control of the aircraft and crash the plane into Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport.

According to the new directive, pilots and cabin crew operating flights into Israeli airspace must not hold the nationality, or dual nationality, of countries that lack official diplomatic relations with Israel.

The restrictions cover nationals of more than two dozen countries, including Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Tunisia, as well as people holding dual nationality of these countries, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

Global Airline Adjustments

The restrictions have prompted Air France to adjust crew assignments, while United Airlines has also notified employees of the policy, according to French investigative website Mediapart and aviation blog Live and Let's Fly.

Mediapart reported that Air France had circulated an internal memo informing its pilots and cabin crew about the restrictions and warning of possible sanctions for non-compliance.

Live and Let's Fly reported that United Airlines had asked pilots and flight attendants affected by the policy to contact its scheduling department for necessary adjustments.

The airline had changed its crew assignments in response to the restrictions, according to Haaretz.

Following the attempted hijacking incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a review of security procedures for foreign civil aviation, it said.

Captain Machchhar Hailed As Hero

Indian pilot Machchhar, who was injured in the September 30 hijacking incident, has been recovering in a hospital in the UAE.

Despite his injuries, he managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and subdue the Omani co-pilot before the aircraft was diverted to Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar was hailed as a 'hero' by world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.