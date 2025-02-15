Israel announces return of 3 hostages after 498 days

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday announced the return of three hostages -- Alexandre, Sagui, and Iair -- after 498 days in captivity.

IMAGE: Released hostage Iair Horn, who was seized during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, reunites with his family at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photograph: GPO/Handout via Reuters

The IDF confirmed that the hostages are being accompanied by IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) forces as they make their way back to Israeli territory. Upon arrival, they will undergo an initial medical assessment.

Sharing a post on X, IDF wrote, 'After 498 days, Alexandre, Sagui and Iair are finally home.'

In another post, it wrote, 'The 3 returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment. The IDF salutes and embraces the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel.'

It added, 'According to information communicated by the Red Cross, 3 hostages were transferred to them and are on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in Gaza.'

In Tel Aviv, the release of the three men was greeted with cheers from the crowd that had gathered at the Hostages' Square, TPS reported.

Alexandre Sasha Trufanov, 29, a dual citizen of Israel and Russia was abducted on October 7 from his family home in kibbutz Nir Oz, where he was visiting that Saturday together with his girlfriend Sapir Cohen.

Hamas terrorists murdered his father and took the remaining four family members captive.

Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, is one of three American citizens who was believed to be still alive at the beginning of the ceasefire.

Also a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, Dekel-Chen managed to keep his wife, Avital, seven months pregnant on October 7 safe alongside with his two daughters while his mother, who was injured, played dead to survive. He will be seeing his third daughter for the first time.

Yair Horn, 46, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz together with his younger brother, Eitan, who had come to visit him on that day from Kfar Saba in central Israel.

Their family made Aliyah from Argentina. For Yair and Eitan's parents, the ordeal will not end with Yair's release as Eitan, 38, will not be among the hostages the terrorists will release in the first phase of the deal.

Earlier, the Red Cross vehicles were in place of the evaluations chosen by Hamas in Khan Yunis in preparation for the transfer of the freed to the hands of the Red Cross, TPS reported.

On Friday, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said that it had received the names of three male hostages -- Sagui Dekel Chen, Sasha Troufanov and Iair Horn set to be released by Hamas on Saturday, as part of the sixth hostage prisoner exchange under the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Hamas, The Times of Israel reported.

Hamas had informed Israel regarding the identity of three hostages slated to be released through Egyptian and Qatari mediators, having backed down from its threat on Thursday to delay the next release of captives.

Earlier this week, Hamas accused Israel of failing to meet its aid obligations under the ceasefire agreement. Israel denied the accusation and threatened to resume war with Hamas.

In recent weeks, Hamas has released 16 Israelis and five Thai hostages under the ceasefire agreement, which also requires Israel to release some 2,000 Palestinian security prisoners, including hundreds of terrorists serving life sentences and prison terms for attacks, The Times of Israel reported.

As many as 73 of the 251 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023, remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 35 confirmed dead by the IDF.