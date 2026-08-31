Islam is 'greater' than other religions: K'taka minister sparks row

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi's controversial remarks, stating Islam is "greater" than other religions, have ignited a significant political firestorm, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP.

IMAGE: Karnataka minister Basavaraj Rayareddi. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Karnataka Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi declared Islam "greater" than other religions at a public event.

Minister Rayareddi expressed a wish to visit Mecca, acknowledging it requires conversion to Islam.

BJP leader R Ashoka strongly condemned the minister's statements, accusing him of denigrating Sanatana Dharma.

Ashoka demanded Rayareddi's apology or removal from the cabinet by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The controversy highlights ongoing political tensions and debates around religious statements in Karnataka.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi on Sunday said Islam is "greater" than other religions, and also expressed his desire to visit Mecca, but claimed that he cannot do so being a non-Muslim.

The minister said this while speaking at a Muslim community mass marriage programme in Kuknoor in Koppal district.

His remarks drew sharp reactions from BJP leader R Ashoka, who said that by stating, in effect, that "Islam is greater than other religions," the minister portrayed Sanatana Dharma in an inferior light.

Minister's Controversial Statement on Islam

Rayareddi said, "I would like to say that Islam is shreshta dharam (great religion) than other dharmas...." He tried to explain that there are misconceptions about the religion.

He also said that he has tried to study the Quran and other religions and their history.

Later, stating that Islam is highly disciplined, highly scientific, and the most humane religion, the minister said, "Read it, understand, and don't become bigots, don't become casteists. There are God and bad people in all religions, but bad things are always highlighted...We should respect all religions, we should know good things in all religions as religions are for well being of mankind and we should try to do good."

"Islam is a good religion. I'm speaking here very happily. I'm thinking very much about going to Mecca, but I can't go there as one should convert to Islam (to go there). It's a tradition in that religion," he said.

"Islam is a good religion, there are good teachings in it, you should follow it, instead of just going to Masjid...," he added.

BJP Demands Apology and Action

Reacting to Rayareddi's statement, Ashoka, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, demanded that the former must withdraw his statements and apologise to all Hindus in the state, and if he is not prepared to do so, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar must demonstrate his commitment by removing him from the Cabinet.

"CM Shivakumar, is there no end to the anti-Hindu mindset of your Congress government? You go around visiting temples and putting on a display of devotion before cameras, but why do you remain silent when ministers in your own Cabinet make derogatory statements about Sanatana Hindu Dharma and temples," he asked.

Please listen to the arrogant statements made by Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi, he further said, "... by stating, in effect, that Islam is greater than other religions, he has portrayed Sanatana Dharma in an inferior light."

Political Implications and Accusations

Questioning is this Congress party's idea of "equal respect for all religions", Ashoka asked, "Is this your vision of a garden of peace for all communities? Or are all your theatrics and pretence merely another mask worn to secure Hindu votes?

He said that if Rayareddi does not apologise or if he is not removed from the Ministry, crores of Hindus in Karnataka will be left with one clear conclusion: "Your (CM) temple visits are not out of devotion. Your words are not out of respect for Hindu Dharma. Everything is merely for votes and for show."

He further accused the Congress of being "Anti-Hindu".