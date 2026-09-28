ISKCON vs ISKCON: Supreme Court to revisit ownership case

The Supreme Court is set to revisit its crucial May 2025 verdict concerning the contentious ownership dispute of the iconic Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru between ISKCON Bangalore and ISKCON Mumbai.

IMAGE: The ISKCON temple, Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court has agreed to list a review plea regarding its May 2025 verdict on the ownership of the Bengaluru Hare Krishna temple.

The original SC verdict had affirmed ISKCON Bangalore's ownership of the temple and educational complex, setting aside a Karnataka high court order.

A subsequent review petition filed by ISKCON Mumbai resulted in a split verdict from a two-judge bench, with one judge finding grounds for review and the other dismissing it.

Due to the divergent views, the review petitions have been referred to the Chief Justice for directions and further action.

The long-standing legal dispute is between ISKCON Bangalore, which claims independent operation, and ISKCON Mumbai, which asserts ISKCON Bangalore is merely its branch.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing a plea seeking a review of its May 16, 2025, verdict, which held that the Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belonged to ISKCON Bangalore.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was urged by senior advocate Shyam Divan and advocate Kartik Seth, appearing for ISKCON Bangalore, that the review plea was directed to be listed before a bench on January 22, this year.

The senior lawyer said he wanted the plea to be listed before a bench.

The CJI said the review plea along with other interim pleas will be listed for hearing before a bench a week after October 5.

Earlier, the CJI had agreed to consider setting up a fresh bench to hear the plea seeking review of its May 16, 2025, verdict.

Background Of The Temple Ownership Dispute

The top court had earlier allowed the plea of ISKCON Bangalore challenging a Karnataka high court order that ruled in favour of ISKCON Mumbai over control of the iconic temple and educational complex in Bengaluru.

Later, in November 2025, a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari, since retired, and A G Masih delivered a split verdict on ISKCON Mumbai's plea seeking a review of the top court's May 16 judgment.

On May 16, 2025, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, since retired, and Justice Masih had set aside the order of the Karnataka high court and held that the property belonged to ISKCON Bangalore.

The bench had said the trial court also recorded a finding that no evidence was produced by ISKCON Mumbai about its possession of the Schedule 'A' property and there was absolutely no evidence to support its claim.

Split Verdict On Review Petition

Later, Justices Maheshwari and Masih, who were part of the bench led by Justice Oka, delivered a split verdict on ISKCON Mumbai's plea for review of the May 16 judgment.

Justice Maheshwari found that ISKCON Mumbai has made out a case for review of the judgment.

In his two-sentence order, he said, "Applications for listing the review petitions in open court are allowed. Notice be issued to the parties."

This would mean Justice Maheshwari felt that the Mumbai branch should be allowed to argue its case in an open court, pointing out the "error apparent" in the judgment.

Justice Masih said, "After having carefully gone through the review petitions, the judgment under review and the material annexed therewith, I am satisfied there is no error apparent on the face of record or any merit in the review petitions, warranting reconsideration of the judgment impugned. The review petitions are, accordingly, dismissed."

"In view of the divergent views... The review petitions be placed before the CJI for directions and to do the needful," the bench had said.

Historical Legal Battle

ISKCON Bangalore had moved the top court on June 2, 2011, against a May 23, 2011, high court verdict. Represented by its office-bearer Kodandarama Dasa, it contested the high court judgment that overturned a 2009 order of a local court in Bengaluru.

The trial court had ruled in favour of ISKCON Bangalore, recognising its legal title and granting a permanent injunction against ISKCON Mumbai.

However, the high court reversed this ruling and upheld a counterclaim by ISKCON Mumbai, effectively granting it control over the temple.

The societies with similar names and spiritual missions were pitted against each other in the legal battle.

While ISKCON Bangalore, a Karnataka-registered society, contended that it had been operating independently and managing the Bengaluru temple for decades, ISKCON Mumbai, registered under the national Societies Registration Act, 1860, and the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950, claimed rights over the property and said ISKCON Bangalore was merely its branch.