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D-Company-ISI Nexus: Thane Court Grants Transit Remand For Suspect

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 09:09 IST

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A Thane court has granted transit remand for Huzaifa Farooque Ahmed Hashmi, a 26-year-old man arrested for his alleged involvement in the D-Company and Pakistan's ISI nexus, as Indian agencies intensify their probe into the underworld's links with foreign intelligence.

Key Points

  • A Thane court granted transit remand for Huzaifa Farooque Ahmed Hashmi, arrested in a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell and Maharashtra ATS.
  • Hashmi is accused of links to a D-Company operative and Pakistan's ISI, with investigators presenting chat and banking transaction evidence.
  • He is allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based operative Yawar Khan and associated with Mumbai underworld figure Munna Jhingada.
  • Indian investigative agencies are actively probing the alleged Mumbai underworld-Pakistan ISI nexus, conducting recent raids in Mumbai.

A Thane court has granted a transit remand till June 5 for a 26-year-old man arrested in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and Maharashtra ATS for his alleged links to a D-Company operative and Pakistan's ISI.

Uncovering Underworld-ISI Links

Judicial Magistrate First Class S N Kannurkar on Wednesday directed investigators to produce the suspect, Huzaifa Farooque Ahmed Hashmi, before the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi.

 

During the hearing, investigators submitted screenshots of chats and banking transactions, alleging that Huzaifa was in contact with Pakistan-based operative Yawar Khan. The court ordered compliance with all statutory safeguards during transit.

Huzaifa is said to be a close associate of Munna Jhingada, a key figure in the Mumbai underworld who is believed to be operating from Karachi.

Investigative agencies have been probing the alleged Mumbai underworld-Pakistan ISI nexus and had recently conducted coordinated searches and raids at multiple locations in Mumbai in connection with the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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