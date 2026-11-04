Is US Shrimp Lobby Targeting Indian Exporters?

An American shrimp producer's complaint against an Indian exporter over alleged forced labour could threaten 35% of India's marine exports to the US.

Kindly note the images in this report have only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points The Southern Shrimp Alliance filed a complaint against Indian exporter Nekkanti Sea Foods, alleging the use of forced labour to undercut US domestic shrimp producers.

This complaint could impact around 35 per cent of India's total marine exports to the US, with frozen shrimp being a leading product.

The Indian seafood industry, including the Seafood Exporters Association of India, denies the allegations, stating they are a deliberate attempt to tarnish its image and market.

A complaint by an American shrimp producers' lobby seeking to block imports from a major Indian seafood producer, accusing it of using forced labour to undercut domestic competitors, may cast a shadow over around 35 per cent of India's total marine exports to the US, trade and industry experts said.

The Indian industry alleged that the move was a calculated attempt to tarnish its image and undermine its market growth.

A few days ago, the Southern Shrimp Alliance (SSA) filed a complaint against Indian seafood exporter Nekkanti Sea Foods, alleging that it uses exploitative labour practices to reduce production costs, allowing its shrimp to compete with domestic producers.

SSA represents domestic shrimp fishermen and processors across eight states, including Louisiana.

When contacted, a source at Nekkanti said the company was complying with all norms and regulations and that the complaint appeared to be an attempt to target all Indian seafood exporters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy medoa7164/Pixabay

Allegations And Denials

"The SSA is trying its best to tarnish the image of Indian exporters in the US market. They have taken up various cases and made allegations without proper background, approaching the United States international trade commission or the department of commerce to seek action," said Pawan Kumar, president, Seafood Exporters Association of India.

Devi Sea Foods, Sandhya Aqua and Nekkanti are among India's top shrimp exporters, each clocking annual exports worth around ₹1,500 crore, industry sources said.

The US producers' lobby has filed the complaint under Section 337, which deals with allegations of forced labour.

SSA alleged that Nekkanti uses forced labour, enabling Indian exporters to produce seafood at lower costs and dump it in the US market.

A source at Nekkanti told Business Standard that the company was facing a labour shortage and that no forced labour was involved.

"There is a labour shortage at the grassroots level. Our labour laws are very strict," the source said, while declining to comment on the case.

India's Export Landscape and Compliance

India exported around 1.97 million tonnes of seafood worth ₹73,890.46 crore ($8.46 billion) in 2025-2026, an all-time high in both volume and value despite global headwinds.

Frozen shrimp remained the leading product in India's seafood exports, generating ₹49,037.93 crore ($5.62 billion).

It accounted for 40.19 per cent of the total export volume and 66.52 per cent of total US dollar earnings from seafood exports.

"All Indian factories exporting to the US, Europe and other major markets undergo very stringent audits, including social and factory audits," Kumar said.

"We have to display or produce all the documentation required to demonstrate social compliance," Kumar added.

The case is based on a report by Corporate Accountability Lab, a non-profit organisation serving as co-counsel for the shrimpers.

Its 2024 report cited labour practices in India's shrimp industry, including debt bondage, recruitment fees, withheld wages, and severe restrictions on workers’ movements.

Industry's Defence, Worker Safety

"When we supply to companies such as Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, Cisco, and Costco, they have their own certification bodies that inspect factories and examine social compliance," Kumar explained.

"The scrutiny goes to the extent of checking individual employees. If I provide a list of workers with their details, including provident fund and Employees' State Insurance records, auditors may randomly call 10 employees and verify the details with them. That is the level of compliance factories have to undergo," Kumar added.

When asked about restrictions on workers' movements, the industry body attributed them to cultural differences.

"Around 70 per cent of our workforce comprises women. In India, we are very careful about the safety of women workers. We advise them not to leave factory premises after dark because many facilities are located in remote areas. During the daytime, they are free to go out if they wish," he said.

"We have separate accommodation for men and women, with security arrangements to ensure that men do not enter the women's residential quarters or their immediate surroundings.

"This is similar to the separate hostels for men and women that we see in educational institutions. Does that mean people are being subjected to forced restrictions? It does not.

With inputs from Sanjeeb Mukherjee

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff