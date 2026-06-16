Is Uddhav's Sena heading for another split? Raut reacts

Amidst swirling rumours of defections and an 'Operation Tiger' by the ruling Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut firmly asserts the unity of his party's MPs, dismissing speculation of any imminent switch.

IMAGE: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT has downplayed the speculation of an 'Operation Tiger' being afoot . Photograph: @ShivSenaUBT_/X

Key Points Sanjay Raut denied speculation of Shiv Sena-UBT MPs switching sides after MP Sanjay Deshmukh met a rival minister.

Raut asserted that all Shiv Sena-UBT parliamentarians remain united with the party.

The party downplayed 'Operation Tiger' rumours, suggesting attempts by the ruling Shiv Sena to poach its MPs.

A recent meeting of Shiv Sena-UBT MPs saw some attend virtually, with Deshmukh citing family reasons before meeting Union minister Prataprao Jadhav.

Raut dismissed buzz about Sena-UBT MPs potentially forming a separate group in the Lok Sabha.

A day after Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Deshmukh met Shiv Sena minister Prataprao Jadhav, sparking speculation of a possible switch, Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut said a "wrong picture was being painted" and asserted all parliamentarians remain firmly with the party.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut targeted the ruling BJP, accusing it of splitting parties and saying this was bad for the country's political health.

"All Shiv Sena-UBT MPs are together and will remain together," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Raut Dismisses Defection Rumours

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT has downplayed the speculation of an 'Operation Tiger' being afoot (by ruling Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde) to poach party MPs.

Notably, the mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena was a tiger drawn by party founder Bal Thackeray.

Thackeray on Sunday called a meeting of party MPs. Of the nine Lok Sabha members, only four --- Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze and Sanjay Patil --- attended the meeting in person, while Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh attended online.

Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Jadhav spoke to Thackeray over the phone, Raut said on Monday. The five MPs had cited different reasons to attend the meeting virtually.

Deshmukh, MP from Yavatmal-Washim, had said he skipped the meeting for family reasons. He, however, met Union minister Prataprao Jadhav in Delhi on Monday, fuelling speculation that he could switch sides.

"Painting such a picture is wrong," Raut said.

Asked if he was in the national capital to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, amid buzz that some Sena-UBT MPs could form a separate group, just like the TMC leaders, Raut denied any such move.

The Rajya Sabha MP parried a question on the purpose of his Delhi visit.