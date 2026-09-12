Is Trump Watching? Modi, Putin, Xi, Hold Hands At BRICS

The 18th BRICS Summit got underway in New Delhi with leaders of partner countries gathering in the capital to discuss the changing global economic and geopolitical landscape.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold hands at the Bharat Mandapam at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: India's Ministry of External Affairs/Handout/Reuters

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: Modi, flanked by Xi and Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, followed by Putin and in the background South African President Cyril Ramaphosa make their way to the main hall at Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: Modi, Xi, Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: Modi and Xi at the Bharat Mandapam, here and below. Photograph: DD News/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: DD News/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Modi and Putin at the Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: DD News/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: DD News/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A screen shows Modi as he greets Dr Pezeshkian on his arrival at the BRICS summit. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

IMAGE: Modi speaks at the BRICS Summit, here and below. Photograph: India's Ministry of External Affairs/Handout/Reuters

Photograph: India's Ministry of External Affairs/Handout/Reuters

Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

IMAGE: Modi delivers closing remarks during the BRICS session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism'. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Putin at the BRICS summit, here and below. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the summit. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Russian delegation led by Putin at the summit. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi Jinping at the summit. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Pezeshkian at the BRICS Summit. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the BRICS Summit. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: A screen shows Putin at Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

IMAGE: A screen shows Xi at Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

IMAGE: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the summit. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

President Droupadi Murmu meets with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff