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Is Trump Watching? Modi, Putin, Xi, Hold Hands At BRICS

By REDIFF NEWS Updated: September 12, 2026 18:17 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The 18th BRICS Summit got underway in New Delhi with leaders of partner countries gathering in the capital to discuss the changing global economic and geopolitical landscape.

 

BRICS Summit 2026

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold hands at the Bharat Mandapam at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: India's Ministry of External Affairs/Handout/Reuters

 

BRICS Summit 2026

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

BRICS Summit 2026

IMAGE: Modi, flanked by Xi and Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, followed by Putin and in the background South African President Cyril Ramaphosa make their way to the main hall at Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

BRICS Summit 2026

IMAGE: Modi, Xi, Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

BRICS 2026

IMAGE: Modi and Xi at the Bharat Mandapam, here and below. Photograph: DD News/ANI Video Grab

 

BRICS 2026

Photograph: DD News/ANI Video Grab

 

BRICS 2026

IMAGE: Modi and Putin at the Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: DD News/ANI Video Grab

 

BRICS 2026

Photograph: DD News/ANI Video Grab

 

BRICS 2026

IMAGE: A screen shows Modi as he greets Dr Pezeshkian on his arrival at the BRICS summit. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

BRICS Summit 2026

IMAGE: Modi speaks at the BRICS Summit, here and below. Photograph: India's Ministry of External Affairs/Handout/Reuters

 

BRICS Summit 2026

Photograph: India's Ministry of External Affairs/Handout/Reuters

 

BRICS 2026

Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

BRICS Summit 2026

IMAGE: Modi delivers closing remarks during the BRICS session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism'. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

BRICS Summit 2026

IMAGE: Putin at the BRICS summit, here and below. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

 

BRICS Summit 2026

Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

 

BRICS Summit 2026

IMAGE: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the summit. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

 

BRICS Summit 2026

IMAGE: Members of the Russian delegation led by Putin at the summit. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

 

BRICS Summit 2026

IMAGE: Xi Jinping at the summit. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

 

BRICS Summit 2026

IMAGE: Dr Pezeshkian at the BRICS Summit. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

 

BRICS Summit 2026

IMAGE: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the BRICS Summit. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

 

BRICS Summit 2026

IMAGE: A screen shows Putin at Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

BRICS Summit 2026

IMAGE: A screen shows Xi at Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

 

BRICS Summit 2026

IMAGE: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the summit. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/Reuters

 

President Droupadi Murmu meets with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit.

BRICS 2026

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

BRICS 2026

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

BRICS 2026

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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PutinNarendra ModiBRICSNew DelhiXi Jinping

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