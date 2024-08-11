News
Rediff.com  » News » Is there any bomb in my bag, asks flyer at Kochi airport; arrested

Is there any bomb in my bag, asks flyer at Kochi airport; arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 11, 2024 13:45 IST
A casual reference to a 'bomb' made during a routine security check at the international airport in Kochi led to the arrest of a Mumbai-bound passenger.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Sunday said Manoj Kumar, 42, who was scheduled to fly from Cochin to Mumbai by an Air India flight on Sunday morning made an 'alarming' comment to a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer at the x-ray baggage inspection counter.

 

'During the pre-embarkation security check, Mr Kumar asked the CISF officer, 'Is there any bomb in my bag?' This statement triggered immediate concern and prompted the airport security team to take swift action,' CIAL said in a statement.

The airport authority said the passenger's cabin and checked baggage were thoroughly inspected by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

After completing the necessary checks, which revealed no threat, Kumar was handed over to the local police for further investigation, CIAL said.

The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC), which was convened to assess the situation, classified the threat as 'non-specific', meaning it was not credible but still required a full security response.

The BTAC concluded its proceedings and the flight departed on time, CIAL added.

The airport authority said the security has been heightened at all the airports in view of the Independence Day approaching.

The Cochin International Airport has already issued an advisory urging passengers to arrive at the airport well in advance of their scheduled flights to avoid delays due to the increased security measures during this generally busy season.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
