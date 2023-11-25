Is Rishi Sunak Taking Jewellery Making Lessons?

Britain's political pundits don't believe Rishi Sunak and his Conservative party will win next year's general election, so we wonder if the Stanford grad is preparing for a post election career. After all, wife Akshata Murty once ran a fashion business.

Rishi was spotted learning how to make jewellry at The Emma White Jewellery Studio in Sunny Bank Mills, Farsley on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

The Emma White Jewellery Studio makes exquisite heirloom jewellery, which are passed on generations.

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak, next to Emma White, holds a piece of metal. All photograph: Molly Darlington/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Rishi hammers a piece of jewellery.

IMAGE: Emma assists Sunak in the jewellery making process.

IMAGE: Rishi seems happy with the finished product.

IMAGE: Rishi meets with small business owners from Sunny Bank Mills over a cuppa tea.

IMAGE: Folks listen to the PM speaking.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com