Is Nitish Kumar's son entering politics?

Is Nitish Kumar's son entering politics?

February 24, 2025 14:52 IST

The decision on Nishant Kumar's entry into politics rests solely with his father, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state's Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar said on Monday.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also clarified that Nitish Kumar was absent from Rekha Gupta's swearing-in as Delhi chief minister as he had a pre-scheduled programme in Nalanda. The JD-U was represented by working president Sanjay Jha and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

 

"Whether Nishant ji joins politics or not depends on Nitish Kumar. This decision is not possible without his approval. However, there is no doubt that Nishant Kumar has the knowledge and the grasp of Bihar's political landscape," he told reporters in Ballia, where he was attending a private function.

