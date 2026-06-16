Is Modi Planning To Shuffle Ministers?

Recent BJP organisational moves and Rajya Sabha nominations have sparked speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may soon undertake a ministerial reshuffle.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government in Guwahati, May 12, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two Union ministers were not renominated to the Rajya Sabha, raising questions about their future roles.

Past Modi governments reshuffled ministries shortly after completing two years in office, creating precedent.

Greater representation for women, allies and leaders from poll-bound states could influence ministerial changes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's recent moves -- appointing two Union ministers to head state units and not renominating two others to the Rajya Sabha -- have fuelled speculation that a reshuffle of the Union council of ministers may be imminent.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government completed two years of its current term last week.

A 72-member council of ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising 30 Cabinet ministers, five ministers of state (independent charge) and 36 ministers of state, was sworn in on June 9, 2024.

The 91st Constitutional Amendment, enacted in 2003, capped the size of the council of ministers, including the prime minister or chief minister, at 15 per cent of the total strength of the Lok Sabha or a state legislative assembly.

For Union Territories with legislatures -- the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir -- the ceiling is 10 per cent.

Why a reshuffle could be around the corner

There is precedent: Modi reshuffled and expanded his councils of ministers on July 6, 2016 and July 7, 2021 -- just over a month after the governments elected in 2014 and 2019 completed two years in office.

In both cases, the announcements were made the previous evening.

The BJP nominated 11 party leaders from five states for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Missing from the list were Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian, whose terms in the Upper House expire on June 21.

Polling for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, along with by-elections to one seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, will take place on June 18.

Bittu, a former Congress MP from Punjab, where assembly elections are due in February-March 2027, is currently a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

Kurian, who hails from Kerala, where assembly elections concluded in May, represents Madhya Pradesh in the Upper House.

Under the Constitution, a minister must be a member of either House of Parliament, or secure membership within six months of appointment.

On May 28, BJP national President Nitin Nabin had appointed Union Minister Harsh Malhotra as president of the party's Delhi unit. In December 2025, Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary was elected chief of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit.

The BJP constitution enshrines the principle of 'one person, one post', but does not specify how long an office-bearer may simultaneously hold a party position and a government post.

Chaudhary, for instance, has continued as minister of state for finance at the Centre.

Over the past 12 years, Modi has weighed factors such as greater representation for women, other backward classes, scheduled castes, MPs from poll-bound states, and the deployment of senior leaders to organisational roles in shaping his councils of ministers.

A reshuffle could seek to increase representation for women -- only seven of the 72 ministers are women -- as well as for some BJP allies and leaders from states heading to the polls.

Elections are due in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand by February-March 2027, and in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat by the end of that year.

The Rajya Sabha term of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who represents Uttar Pradesh and turns 75 next February, ends in November.

Eleven more Rajya Sabha members -- 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand -- are also due to retire by then.

Those vacancies could create room for the induction of party leaders who are not currently MPs, allowing them to enter the Upper House within six months of joining the council of ministers.

Cabinet expansions and reshuffles over the past 12 years

2014-2019

November 2014

The 45-member council of ministers sworn in on May 26, 2014, under the banner of 'minimum government, maximum governance' was expanded to 66 members.

21 new faces were inducted, including Cabinet ministers Manohar Parrikar, J P Nadda and Suresh Prabhu, as well as Ministers of State Jayant Sinha, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Ram Kirpal Yadav and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

July 6, 2016

With Uttar Pradesh assembly elections eight months away, the council was reshuffled to strengthen representation from the state, with three ministers inducted from UP.

Five ministers were dropped and several portfolios reassigned. Smriti Irani moved from human resource development to textiles while former journalist M J Akbar was inducted as minister of state for external affairs

September 3, 2017

Vacancies created by Parrikar's return to Goa, Venkaiah Naidu's election as Vice-President, and the death of Anil Madhav Dave were filled.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan were elevated to Cabinet rank.

Sitharaman succeeded Parrikar as defence minister. Former bureaucrats Hardeep Singh Puri, R K Singh and Alphons Kannanthanam were inducted as ministers of state with infrastructure portfolios.

Around half a dozen ministers were dropped, including Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Balyan and Mahendra Nath Pandey, who was earlier sent to head the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit.

2019-2024

A 58-member council of ministers was sworn in on May 30, 2019. Senior leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj were not included because of ill health while Maneka Gandhi and Jayant Sinha were among those dropped

Before the first major reshuffle two years later, the BJP's alliance with the Shiv Sena collapsed, prompting Arvind Sawant's resignation in November 2019.

Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned in September 2020 over the farm laws protests, while Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan died the following month

July 7, 2021

Modi dropped several senior ministers, including D V Sadananda Gowda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsh Vardhan, Thawar Chand Gehlot and Prakash Javadekar.

New entrants included Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal and the Janata Dal-United's R C P Singh.

With elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, both states gained additional representation. Hardeep Singh Puri was elevated to Cabinet rank and given charge of petroleum and natural gas.

On July 6, 2022, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and R C P Singh exited the council. On December 6, 2023, three Union ministers resigned after being fielded among 21 BJP MPs contesting assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

2024

June 9, 2024

A 72-member council of ministers took office. With the BJP falling short of a parliamentary majority, NDA allies received greater representation than in 2014 and 2019.

At the same time, 37 ministers from the outgoing government -- including 18 who lost the Lok Sabha elections -- were dropped

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff