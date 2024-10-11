News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Is INDIA bloc considering rotational Lok Sabha LoP post?

Is INDIA bloc considering rotational Lok Sabha LoP post?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 11, 2024 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday claimed the Opposition INDIA bloc constituents are considering making the Leader of Opposition's post in the Lok Sabha rotational and said they should go ahead with such a decision if they feel Rahul Gandhi is not able to fulfill his responsibility with dedication.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with INDIA bloc's floor leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, at Kharge's residence in New Delhi, July 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said there are many leaders in the Opposition parties who are “capable” of handling the work of the Leader of Opposition but it is up to them to take a decision as it is their “internal matter”.

 

Though there was no word from the Opposition parties on the BJP's claim till the filing of this report, experts said that only an MP from the single largest party in the opposition with at least 10 per cent seats can be appointed as the LoP.

Gandhi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha with the Congress being the single largest opposition party in the House.

The BJP MP's remarks came after she was asked to comment on talks about the opposition parties considering making the Leader of Opposition's post rotational in the Lok Sabha.

“Yes, absolutely. I have also heard that there is talk of making the post of Leader of Opposition rotational. But I would politely say that this is an internal matter of the opposition,” Swaraj told a press conference at the party headquarters here while replying to the media query.

“Yes, there are definitely many leaders in the opposition parties who are quite capable of fulfilling the responsibility of the Leader of Opposition. If the INDI Alliance feels that Rahul Gandhi is not able to fulfill his responsibility with complete dedication, they should take such a decision,” she added.

Asked if the Leader of Opposition's post can be made rotational, former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary said only an MP from the single largest Opposition party in the House can be appointed as the LoP.

The person whom the single largest Opposition party wants to be appointed as the LoP is chosen by it only, he said.

“Neither the government nor the Speaker have any role to play in it,” Acharya told PTI.

The Speaker only recognises a person as the LoP in the Lok Sabha whose name is forwarded by the single largest opposition party, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Lok Sabha to get Leader of Opposition after 10 years
Lok Sabha to get Leader of Opposition after 10 years
Is Rahul Dividing India To Rule?
Is Rahul Dividing India To Rule?
'Balak buddhi, 99 out of 543': Modi's stinging retort
'Balak buddhi, 99 out of 543': Modi's stinging retort
Who's Who In Tata Trusts
Who's Who In Tata Trusts
SEE: Rohit Gears Up For Kiwis
SEE: Rohit Gears Up For Kiwis
Honestly, Would You Wear These Outfits?
Honestly, Would You Wear These Outfits?
Mr Tata Never Forgot His Ethics, Values
Mr Tata Never Forgot His Ethics, Values
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Speaker recognises Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Oppn

Speaker recognises Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Oppn

INDIA parties flex muscles after Cong rout in Haryana

INDIA parties flex muscles after Cong rout in Haryana

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances