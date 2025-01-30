Is Haryana govt trying to poison me, asks Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack on Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejrwal on Wednesday, saying his 'disgusting' comment that the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Haryana was mixing 'poison' in the Yamuna is a sign of desperation as the 'AAP-da' can sense it is going to be drowned in the same river in these polls.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, at Kartar Nagar, Yamuna Khadar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a rally at Kartar Nagar, Modi likened AAP leaders to notorious fraudster and serial killer Charles Sobhraj, and said the 'AAP-da people' have committed a 'sin' that will not be forgotten by history, and the people of Haryana and the country.

On Monday, Kejriwal alleged the BJP-ruled Haryana is supplying 'poison-mixed' water to Delhi with the intention of killing people and blame it on the AAP to take electoral benefit.

Saying that he has been drinking the Yamuna water for 11 years, the prime minister asked people, "Can anyone imagine that the BJP government in Haryana was trying to poison me?"

Kejriwal's claims are an insult not just to Haryana but to all Indians, he said. "It is an insult to Indian culture, an insult to our character."

The 'AAP-da' will drown in the same river, Modi said.

"A former CM has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. AAP-da people have become desperate due to the fear of a defeat. Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don't they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?" Modi said.

Modi said that not only the people of Delhi, but he himself, diplomats and judges staying in the national capital drink the same water that comes from Haryana.

"Can anyone think that to kill Modi, the Haryana BJP has mixed poison in water? Was there a conspiracy to kill judges in Delhi? What are you talking? It is in the character of Indians to forgive mistakes but neither Delhi nor India forgives sins committed with ill-intention," he said.

Kejriwal's comments have also invited the ire of BJP leaders in the state.

Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel said on Wednesday the state government will get a case registered against Kejriwal for his 'irresponsible' statement aimed at spreading panic among people.

Back at the rally, Modi said Delhi has made it clear that now excuses, fake promises as well as 'loot and lies' of the 'AAP-da' government will not work.

He made fervent appeal to voters to give him a chance to serve them, after 25 years of the Congress and AAP governments.

Further hitting out at the AAP, he said that during the last two elections, the party asked for votes on the promise of cleaning the Yamuna and now it says that the issue does not yield votes.

"This is fraud and shamelessness. They want to make people struggle for water and want Purvanchalis to do chhathi maiya's puja surrounded by garbage," he said.

Modi also said there is a possibility of a post-poll alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi which will be a 'double AAP-da' for the people of the city

"The AAP-da (disaster, a reference to AAP) has sensed its defeat as there is a lot of anger among the public against each of their MLAs. That's why the AAP and Congress have formed a back door alliance with each other.

"The AAP-da is trying to ensure that if not their candidates, then Congress' candidates win so they can jointly capture power later," he said, adding if that happens Delhi will face a 'double AAP-da' (double disaster).

Those who built a 'sheesh mahal' for themselves and those who looted thousands of crores of public money can never think of the welfare of the poor, he said.

"That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi. These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped."

"You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj, he was a known thug. He was such expert at duping with innocence that people would get trapped every time. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people," he said.

Delhi now wants such a government that builds houses for the poor and makes the city modern, he said.

"A government that provides tap water to every house and freedom from the tanker mafia. That is why the whole of Delhi is saying today -- February 5 will come, AAP will go, BJP will come," he said.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

"When the BJP government is formed in Delhi on February 8, all the promises made to you will be fulfilled within the time limit. This is Modi's guarantee. Modi's guarantee means - guarantee of fulfilment of the guarantee," he told the gathering.

"I will take care of you like a family member, your dream will be my dream and I will put all efforts to fulfil your dreams. The BJP has a track record of fulfilling its promises," he said.

In his 50-minute speech, PM Modi also gave the slogan 'AAPda nahi sahenge, Delhi ko badal ke rahenge', urging people to bring about a change in Delhi.