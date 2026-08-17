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Is Fadnavis shifting to national politics? He says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra August 17, 2026 18:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has firmly denied speculation about a move to national politics, reiterating his dedication to state development and his role in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra_X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis denied rumours of a shift to national politics.
  • Fadnavis affirmed his commitment to serving the people of Maharashtra.
  • His Delhi visit was focused on discussing state development projects with the Centre.
  • He stated that Prime Minister Modi has entrusted him with Maharashtra's responsibility.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed speculation about a possible shift to national politics following his visit to Delhi, saying he was in the capital to pursue the state's development projects.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis maintained that the people of Maharashtra and the central leadership had entrusted him with the state's responsibility, which he would continue to fulfil.

 

Fadnavis On Political Speculation And State Focus

"Whether I am in Delhi or Mumbai, people keep speculating. I feel many have nothing else to do, so they enjoy discussing me. Let them enjoy it," he said.

He said that the people of Maharashtra and Modi have handed him the responsibility of the state, and he will continue to serve the state.

Asked about the Bharatiya Janata Party's new national team, Fadnavis said, "I have not seen the team yet, to be honest. You know that I have just come out of a meeting. But if the team has been announced and someone from Maharashtra is in it, we are happy. I will look at the entire team once and then speak about it."

The chief minister said he was in Delhi to discuss several Maharashtra projects with the Centre, including infrastructure, industrial development and pending approvals.

When asked who was behind the speculation that he should be sent to Delhi, he said, "Many people feel that I should go to Delhi. I tell everyone that I am in Mumbai only."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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