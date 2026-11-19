Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, recently released on interim bail, has dramatically declared the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will usher in a "revolution" and a "deluge," challenging the status quo and raising questions about constitutional institutions.

IMAGE: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan speaks to the media as he arrives at his residence after being released on interim bail from Dasna District Jail at Ghaziabad, in Rampur, November 18, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, released on interim bail, stated the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections would be a "revolution" and a "deluge."

Khan expressed his belief that while the country is free, the Constitution is "imprisoned," urging collective action for its freedom.

He questioned the credibility of constitutional institutions and sarcastically remarked on the actions of agencies like the ED and CBI.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed Khan's release on Wednesday evening, stating it bolstered trust in justice and signaled the end of those in power.

Khan was granted interim bail by the Allahabad High Court in a money laundering case linked to his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has described the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as a "revolution, not an election", saying there would be a "deluge, not change", after his release from jail on interim bail in a money laundering case.

Khan's Bold Declaration For UP Elections

"Is baar chunav nahi hoga, inkalab hoga. Badlav nahi hoga, sailab hoga (This time there will be no election, there will be a revolution. There will be no change, there will be a deluge)," Khan told reporters after reaching Rampur late Wednesday night from Ghaziabad's Dasna jail, where he was released earlier in the day.

Khan was greeted by a large number of supporters upon his arrival in his hometown.

Reflections On Justice And The Constitution

Speaking about his release on bail by the court, the senior SP leader said it had strengthened his belief that the country was free, but the Constitution was imprisoned.

"With all of us together, we should demand the freedom of the Constitution," he said.

Asked about the upcoming assembly elections, Khan said people would no longer fight in the name of religion and caste, but on issues.

"We were ready to die for the Constitution and the law; we are ready and will remain ready," he said.

Critique Of Institutions And Political Reactions

Reacting to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks that Khan would get justice if the party formed the government after the elections, he said: "justice is justice, but no one would be subjected to revenge."

Taking a dig at the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Khan said if a person accused of stealing chickens, goats and buffaloes could face the agency and build a university, he prayed that every street had a "chicken thief" who could build a university.

Khan also questioned the credibility of constitutional institutions, saying they should introspect over the declining public trust and the observations made by the high courts and the Supreme Court.

He sarcastically remarked that had the ED, CBI, Income Tax Department and development authorities existed during the time of Madan Mohan Malaviya and Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the two educationists would also have been jailed.

Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Khan's Release

Earlier, reacting to Khan's release on Wednesday evening, Yadav said the development had bolstered trust in justice.

"When oppression and high-handedness cross all limits, know that the end of those in power has arrived," Yadav posted on X.

Khan was released from Dasna jail in Ghaziabad on Wednesday evening, a day after the Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case linked to his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The ED had taken him into custody on October 31 in the case. He was subsequently remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a PMLA court in Ghaziabad.