HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Is Azharuddin to start a new innings under Revanth Reddy?

Is Azharuddin to start a new innings under Revanth Reddy?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 29, 2025 22:36 IST

x

Speculation mounted on Wednesday that former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin is likely to be inducted into the Telangana Cabinet.

IMAGE: Congress MPs Mohammad Azharuddin (right) and KC Venugopal at Parliament during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, August 11, 2025. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Telangana PCC President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud remained non-committal when asked about the development.

 

"It may be possible. I can neither confirm nor deny," Goud told PTI.

 No official word has emerged from the party or the cricketer-turned-politician.

 The present cabinet comprises 15 members, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and there is no representation for minorities.

As per the provisions, there is still vacancy for three more members in the cabinet.

If inducted, the former cricketer will be the first minister from the minority community in Revanth Reddy's cabinet.

Azharuddin was nominated as a Member of the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota by the Telangana government in August last week.

However, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is yet to clear the appointment.

He unsuccessfully contested from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in the 2023 polls.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: When Azhar met Priyanka
SEE: When Azhar met Priyanka
Azharuddin grilled for hours in money laundering case
Azharuddin grilled for hours in money laundering case
Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case
Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case
Will field properly and win on this pitch, says Azhar
Will field properly and win on this pitch, says Azhar
Former India captain Azhar left embarrassed by HCA
Former India captain Azhar left embarrassed by HCA

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

The Next-Gen Smartphones Arriving In November

webstory image 3

Citrus Power: 7 Ways Oranges Boost Your Well-Being

VIDEOS

WATCH: President Murmu takes historic sortie in Rafale jet3:24

WATCH: President Murmu takes historic sortie in Rafale jet

Vidya Balan Dazzles in Black: A Masterclass in Grace and Glamour1:31

Vidya Balan Dazzles in Black: A Masterclass in Grace and...

Trump calls PM Modi a 'nicest looking guy, tough as hell' amid trade talks1:39

Trump calls PM Modi a 'nicest looking guy, tough as hell'...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO