Is Azharuddin to start a new innings under Revanth Reddy?

Speculation mounted on Wednesday that former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin is likely to be inducted into the Telangana Cabinet.

IMAGE: Congress MPs Mohammad Azharuddin (right) and KC Venugopal at Parliament during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, August 11, 2025. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Telangana PCC President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud remained non-committal when asked about the development.

"It may be possible. I can neither confirm nor deny," Goud told PTI.

No official word has emerged from the party or the cricketer-turned-politician.

The present cabinet comprises 15 members, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and there is no representation for minorities.

As per the provisions, there is still vacancy for three more members in the cabinet.

If inducted, the former cricketer will be the first minister from the minority community in Revanth Reddy's cabinet.

Azharuddin was nominated as a Member of the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota by the Telangana government in August last week.

However, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is yet to clear the appointment.

He unsuccessfully contested from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in the 2023 polls.