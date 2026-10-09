Is Ambani real boss of India, asks Musk; Rahul replies...

Elon Musk's recent query about Mukesh Ambani being India's "real boss" amid Starlink's licensing hurdles has sparked a political exchange with Rahul Gandhi and a clarification from the Indian government regarding satellite internet services.

IMAGE: Elon Musk thanks Rahul Gandhi for his response. Photograph: ANI Photo, Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points Elon Musk questioned if Mukesh Ambani is the "real boss" of India amidst Starlink's licensing delays.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded cryptically on Thursday, telling Musk to "wait till you discover the other guy."

The government rejected allegations that Starlink's satellite internet services were being blocked by domestic business interests.

Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani stated the issue was with the Ministry of Home Affairs for security clearance, not specific to any one company.

The government has licensed three companies, including Starlink, but none can begin commercial services until required security assessments are completed.

After Elon Musk asked whether Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the "real boss" of India amid a controversy over Starlink satellite internet services, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday told the US business tycoon to "wait till you discover the other guy".

Musk's Allegations And Rahul Gandhi's Cryptic Reply

The Indian government rejected allegations that Starlink's satellite internet services were being blocked by domestic business interests, leading Musk to ask if "Ambani is the real boss of India".

In a cryptic post on X, Gandhi said, "Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy."

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha responded to Musk after he put out a post on X, saying, "Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license?"

"Is Ambani the real boss of India?" the US business tycoon asked.

Musk later thanked Gandhi for his response.

"Thank you, Rahul. This is indeed troubling," Musk said in response to Gandhi's post.

Government Rejects Blocking Claims

The government, earlier in the day, slammed the US business tycoon over his allegations that Starlink's satcom services are being blocked, and made it clear that demonstrating compliance with security norms is an absolute must for every satcom licensee in the country.

Licensing Process And Security Clearances

The government has licensed three companies - Musk's Starlink, Reliance Jio's satellite venture Jio Satcom and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb - but none can begin commercial services until required security assessments and spectrum-related approvals are completed.

"Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all three licensees," the telecom ministry said in a statement.

Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said the issue was with the Ministry of Home Affairs and was not specific to any one company.

"The Department of Telecom has issued licences to all satcom companies as well as provisional spectrum. Now the issue is pending with MHA for security clearance. As soon as it is cleared, they will get it. It has nothing to do with one company," Pemmasani told reporters on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress.

Musk's Broader Monopolistic Chokehold Allegations

The comments came a day after Musk alleged on X that "certain oligarchs" were blocking Starlink to protect a "monopolistic chokehold" on the Indian market. He did not identify any company.