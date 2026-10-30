How Mumbai Police Uncovered A Rs 1.6 Crore Iron Rod Theft Racket

Mumbai police have busted an organised theft network, booking eight individuals for allegedly stealing iron rods worth Rs 1.6 crore from construction material trailers, with further investigation underway.

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Key Points Eight persons were booked on Friday for allegedly stealing iron rods from construction material trailers in Mumbai.

Police recovered stolen iron rods valued at Rs 1.6 crore.

The gang targeted trailers from Wada, Bhiwandi, and Nashik, coercing drivers to unload consignments.

The racket was exposed when Crime Branch Unit 7 spotted illegal unloading near Ghatkopar on the Eastern Express Highway.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the racket and identify other individuals involved.

Eight persons have been booked for allegedly stealing iron rods from trailers transporting construction materials to building projects in Mumbai, leading to the recovery of loot worth Rs 1.6 crore, a police official said on Friday.

The gang targeted trailers carrying iron rods from Wada, Bhiwandi and Nashik to construction sites. They would intercept heavy vehicles on the city outskirts and either lured drivers with money or threatened them to facilitate the illegal unloading of a portion of the consignment, he said.

How The Theft Racket Operated

The racket came to light when a Crime Branch Unit 7 team spotted a few persons unloading iron rods from a trailer near Ghatkopar on the Eastern Express Highway for illegal sale. The team detained the suspects for questioning, leading to the unravelling of the organised theft network," he said.

Police Action And Ongoing Investigation

Following a complaint by a metal trader, the Pant Nagar police registered a case against Buddhi Ram Verma, Shafi Khan, Rambabu Patel, Nasir Sheikh, Zaid Khan, Tausif Khan, Irshad Ali, and Saif, the official said.

"We have recovered stolen iron rods valued at Rs 1.6 crore so far. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the racket, trace additional stolen property, and identify other individuals involved in the operation," he added.