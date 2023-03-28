News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Irked by power cut, Nagpur man makes hoax bomb call to Fadnavis home

Irked by power cut, Nagpur man makes hoax bomb call to Fadnavis home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 28, 2023 18:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Angered by a power cut at his house, a man allegedly made a hoax call that a bomb was planted at Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' house in Nagpur on Tuesday, the police said.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: Courtesy @Dev_Fadnavis/Twitter

The police traced the 30-year-old caller to Kanhan town, around 30 km from the city, and have detained him, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

 

The Nagpur police's control room received a call around 2 am from a man claiming that a bomb had been planted outside Fadnavis' house.

However, the caller abruptly disconnected the call, he said.

A police team with a bomb detection and disposal squad and dog squad were rushed to the deputy chief minister's house near Trikoni Park in Dharampeth and a thorough check was carried out inside and outside the premises, but no explosives were found, the senior official said.

Fadnavis and his family are currently in Mumbai, he said.

The caller was allegedly facing power cut at his house and had made the hoax call in a fit of rage to mislead the police, Kumar said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Is Fadnavis Targeting Sharad Pawar?
Why Is Fadnavis Targeting Sharad Pawar?
Will expose full truth about govt with Ajit: Fadnavis
Will expose full truth about govt with Ajit: Fadnavis
Fadnavis knew BJP wants to make him dy CM: Sources
Fadnavis knew BJP wants to make him dy CM: Sources
Sensex, Nifty close marginally down in volatile trade
Sensex, Nifty close marginally down in volatile trade
Avoiding hate speech must for communal harmony: SC
Avoiding hate speech must for communal harmony: SC
AI Express, AirAsia India under one reservation system
AI Express, AirAsia India under one reservation system
Atiq Ahmed gets life sentence for Umesh Pal kidnapping
Atiq Ahmed gets life sentence for Umesh Pal kidnapping
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Fadnavis is as ruthless as Modi-Shah'

'Fadnavis is as ruthless as Modi-Shah'

'Fadnavis and Shah are still not on good terms'

'Fadnavis and Shah are still not on good terms'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances